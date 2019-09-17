Bulletin Staff Report
VOLLEYBALL
Patrick County 3, G.W.-Danville 0
Patrick County’s volleyball team went on the road to G.W.-Danville Tuesday night and defeated the Eagles in three sets, 25-8, 25-13, 25-15.
As a team, the Cougars had 16 aces, 27 assists, 30 kills, and three blocks.
The win Tuesday comes after the Cougars dropped a home match against Carroll County Monday in three sets, 11-25, 15-25, and 21-25.
In Monday’s game, the Cougars had seven aces, 34 digs, 19 kills, and 17 assists as a team.
Patrick County improves to 4-6 on the year. They’ll go back on the road Wednesday to Dan River High School for a 7 p.m. game.
Halifax County 3, Martinsville 0
Martinsville volleyball fell to Halifax in three set Tuesday in South Boston, 25-10, 25-10, 25-17.
Anijah Hairston led the Bulldogs with 14 digs. Savasiah Boyd added eight assists and seven digs.
Martinsville falls to 1-7. They’ll go on the road to Patrick County Thursday for a 7 p.m. match.
MEN’S SOCCER
Patrick Henry CC 8, Potomac State 1 (Monday)
Patrick Henry improved to 6-1 on the year with an 8-1 win over Potomac State Monday night at Smith River Sports Complex.
Dante Luz led the way with two goals and one assist for the Patriots. Gabriel Ferreira put in quite the performance as well, registering one goal and two assists on the evening. Danniel Pereira played very well adding one goal and one assist. Jorge Mussi, Gabriel Santos, and Gonzalo Vargas all added one goal a piece. Gabriel Moreira added a key assist as well.
PHCC will play Thursday in South Carolina at USC Lancaster at 4 p.m., immediately following the Patriots women’s team game scheduled for 2 p.m.
NASCAR
Menard, Wood Brothers upbeat heading into Richmond
After good runs in the past three Monster Energy Cup Series races, Paul Menard and the the Wood Brothers’ No. 21 Ford head to Richmond Raceway, where they posted a top-10 finish back in April.
Menard, who finished ninth at Darlington, 10th at Indianapolis, and 14th at Las Vegas in the past three weeks, took advantage of a good pit strategy and a fast Ford Mustang at Richmond in the spring to score stage points in both stages and finish 10th at the end.
Wood Brothers President Eddie Wood said he feels good about his team’s prospects at Richmond, which hasn’t always been one of the team’s best tracks.
“We have won there, with Speedy Thompson and Kyle Petty, but it had been a while since we had a run like Paul and the team had back in April,” he said. “I hope we can repeat that run this weekend and keep building on what we’ve done the past few weeks.”
In recent races at Richmond, teams including the Wood Brothers have benefited by pitting early in a green-flag run then using the fresh tires to leap frog past those who ran longer before stopping for tires and fuel. The strategy works best when the pit crew has quick stops and gains the team positions on pit road, as the No. 21 team did back in April.
It also helped that Menard started up front. He qualified 13th, but moved up four spots for the start after teams ahead of him in qualifying failed inspection.
“We have a lot of confidence heading into Richmond,” Wood said. “We have nine more chances this year to get that 100th win and get it with Paul, and Richmond is as good a place as any to get it.”
Qualifying for Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway is set for Friday at 6:05 p.m., and the race is scheduled to start just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday with TV coverage on NBCSN.
