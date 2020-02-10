BASEBALL
PHCC goes 1-3 in South Carolina over the weekend
Patrick Henry Community College baseball traveled to South Carolina for the second straight weekend, and went 1-3 in the 4-game slate, losing twice to Florence-Darlington, and going 1-1 against Roane State.
The Patriots scored 17 runs and collected 18 hits in the four games.
Third baseman Brandon Cleveland upped his team-high batting average to .407 with three hits over the weekend. Cleveland also leads the team with a .485 on-base percentage. Outfielder Taylor Reney collected seven hits over the weekend to up his average to .387. He has a team-high 12 hits so far this season.
Outfielder Ryan Shavers leads the team with 11 RBIs. He collected three over the weekend.
Tanner Moyers started Game 1, going six scoreless innings allowing just two hits for the Patriots' best performance on the mound over the weekend.
Patrick Henry (3-5) will come home for the first time this season on Saturday and Sunday for a 4-game slate against Lackawanna Community College. They'll begin with a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
Game 1
Florence-Darlington 1, Patrick Henry 0
PHCC 000 000 000 - 0 3 2
FDTC 000 000 001 - 1 3 1
PHCC hitting: B. Cleveland 0-4; T. Reney 0-4; C. Rigney 0-3; G. Dalton 1-2, BB; R. Shavers 1-3; J. Kramer 0-2, BB; C. Kelley 0-3; M. Harper 1-2; M. Fyvie 0-2; C. Sterling 0-1
PHCC pitching: T. Moyers 6IP, 2H, 0R, BB, 3K; E. Watkins (L, 0-1) IP, H, R, 3BB, 2K
Game 2
Patrick Henry 10, Roane State 4
RSCC 002 002 0 - 4 6 3
PHCC 000 163 X - 10 7 2
PHCC hitting: B. Cleveland 2-3, R, RBI, BB; T. Reney 3-4, 2R, 3RBI; C. Rigney 0-2, R, RBI, 2BB; G. Dalton 0-3, 2RBI; R. Shavers 1-4, 2RBI; J. Kramer 0-3; C. Kelley 1-2, 2R, BB; M. Harper 0-1, 2R, BB; H. Steel 0-1, 2R, 2BB
PHCC pitching: M. Holler 4IP, 4H, 2R, 0ER, 2BB, 7K; A. Vladyka 1.2IP, 2H, 2R, 2BB, 4K; J. Matheny 1.1, BB, 2K
Game 3
Roane State 5, PHCC 1
PHCC 000 001 0 - 1 3 1
RSCC 020 300 X - 5 6 1
PHCC hitting: B. Cleveland 0-3, BB; T. Reney 1-2, R; T. Moyers 0-3; G. Dalton 0-1, 2BB; R. Shavers 0-2, BB; J. Kramer 1-3; C. Kelley 1-2, BB; M. Harper 0-2, BB; S. Beard 0-1; C. Easley 0-1; C. Sterling 0-1
PHCC pitching: D. Harlow 3IP, 2H, 2R, ER, BB, K; A. Collins 0.2IP, 3H, 3R, 2ER, BB, K; S. Bonar 2.1IP, H, BB, 4K
Game 4
Florence-Darlington 10, Patrick Henry 6
PHCC 300 100 2 - 6 5 1
FDTC 700 120 0 - 10 5 2
PHCC hitting: B. Cleveland 1-3, R, RBI, BB; T. Reney 2-4, R, RBI; C. Rigney 0-3, R, BB; G. Dalton 0-2, RBI, BB; R. Shavers 1-3, R, RBI; C. Kelley 0-3; M. Fyvie 0-3, R; M. Harper 1-3, R; C. Easley 0-2, BB
PHCC pitching: D. Parker-McDonald (L, 0-1) 3IP, 3H, 6R, 3ER, 5BB, 2K; W. Balkin 1.1IP, H, 3R, 3BB, 2K; T. Stephan 1.2IP, H
SOFTBALL
PHCC falls to Richard Bland in season opener
Patrick Henry Community College softball traveled to Virginia Beach over the weekend, and after their scheduled Saturday doubleheader was postponed to Sunday, the Patriots fell to Richard Bland 6-1.
The Patriots collected three hits in the Richard Bland loss - one each by Alyssa Martin, Mikayah Pulliam, and Makenzie Wilmoth. Martin scored the team's lone run in the loss.
Brianna Taylor started the game in the circle, going five innings, allowing four runs, one earned, on seven hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Harley Hearp finished the final two innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on no hits and three walks.
Richard Bland is an NJCAA Division I school, while the Patriots are Division II.
Earlier in the day the Patriots scrimmaged the two-time defending NCAA Division III national champions, Virginia Wesleyan, falling 9-1. The Marlins, playing in their home stadium, threw two-time defending national pitcher of the year Hannah Hull against PHCC.
Taylor started the game for the Patriots, going five innings allowing five runs. All five runs came in the first inning, and none were earned. Taylor went 1-2-3 in the second, third, fourth, and fifth innings to quiet the Marlins' bats.
The Patriots will again play two NJCAA Division I schools this weekend, going back on the road to South Carolina to play a doubleheader against USC Union on Saturday, and another doubleheader against Spartanburg Methodist on Sunday.
"We're playing up against schools to try to get better and see better pitching so we feel better prepared for when we start playing conference games at the end of the month," said PHCC coach Robbi Campbell.
The Patriots will play their first conference game on February 29 at Florence-Darlington.
Richard Bland 6, Patrick Henry 1
RBCC 120 002 1 - 6 6 0
PHCC 000 000 1 - 1 3 5
PHCC hitting: H. Hearp 0-1, 2BB; D. Hicks 0-2; S. Foster 0-3; E. Corcoran 0-2, BB; M. Moorefield 0-4; Alyssa Martin 1-1, R; M. Pulliam 1-4; M. Wilmoth 1-2, BB; E. Fugate 0-3; J. Keatts 0-3
PHCC pitching: B. Taylor (L, 0-1) 5IP, 7H, 4R, 1ER, BB, K; H. Hearp 2IP, 2R, ER, BB
