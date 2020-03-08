BASEBALL
PHCC sweeps Fayetteville Tech in 3-game homestand
Patrick Henry Community College extended its current winning streak to eight games with a 3-game sweep of Fayetteville Tech at Hooker Field this weekend. The Patriots won both ends of a doubleheader Saturday, 11-0 and 7-2, and finished the weekend with an 8-5 victory Sunday.
Tanner Moyers threw a complete game 2-hitter in Saturday's 5 inning Game 1. The Patriots had four homeruns in the win - one each by Max Harper, TJ Reney, Jose Rocha, and Michael Fyvie. Harper and Rocha had two hits each, and Rocha finished the day with three runs scored, three RBIs and a stolen base.
In Game 2, Bassett graduate Christian Easley led the Patriots with two hits, including his fourth home run of the season and his third triple. Harper also had a homerun, two RBIs, two runs, and a stolen base. Rney had a double, scored two runs, had two RBIs, and three stolen bases.
Easley added two more hits and two more runs on Sunday. Fyvie, Harper, and Cole Rigney also had two hits each. Rigney had two RBIs and Fyvie and Harper had an RBI and one run each.
PHCC improves to 15-7 on the year, and 8-1 in Region X Division II, putting the Patriots at the top of the standings.
The Patriots will return home on Wednesday for a doubleheader against Spartanburg Methodist beginning at 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
PHCC softball sweeps Friday doubleheader
Patrick Henry Community College picked up two region road wins with 5-2 and 11-9 wins over Surry Community College Friday.
In Game 1, Elizabeth Corcoran led the Patriots with two hits, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Mikayah Pulliam added two RBIs.
Harley Hearp went the distance on the mound, picking up her fourth win of the year allowing two earned runs on eight hits, four strikeouts, and a walk.
In Game 2, Alyssa Martin, Makenzie Wilmoth, and Emily Fugate had two hits each to lead the Patriots. Corcoran, Pulliam, and Wilmoth each hit a homerun. Wilmoth had four RBIs and scored two runs.
Hearp threw the first six innings, allowing five runs, three earned, on nine hits, four walks and a strikeout. Jayden Keatts finished the day in the circle, allowing four runs, one earned, on two hits in her one inning of work.
The Patriots went back on the road Sunday for two games at Southwest Virginia Community College. Results of the contests were unavailable at press time.
Friday's two wins improved PHCC's record to 8-9 on the year, 4-2 in Region X Division II West.
