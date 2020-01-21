53 Patriots honored for academics in fall semester
Every year, Patrick Henry Community College’s Athletic Department honors its student-athletes for their exemplary academic achievements. This year, more than fifty student-athletes earned their place on either the Athletic Director’s or President’s Lists for the Fall 2019 semester.
To be eligible for the Athletics Director’s list, student-athletes must have a semester Grade Point Average between 3.5-3.9. Student-athletes on the President’s List have earned a 4.0 GPA for the Fall 2019 semester.
Students on these lists will be honored for their achievements at the 2020 PHCC Athletics Banquet.
PHCC’s Baseball team had the greatest number of honorees with four team members on the President’s List and sixteen on the Athletic Director’s List. PHCC’s Baseball team also had the highest average GPA of all the teams. The PHCC volleyball team had the second highest average GPA of the Fall 2019 semester.
The President’s and Athletic Director’s Lists are listed below:
President’s List
Cross-Country/Track and Field: Monroe Morse
Volleyball: Hannah Gilley
Women’s Soccer: Shelby Valade
Men’s Soccer: Vinicious Dunker, Gabriel Galdez, Dante Mendes, Gabriel Monterio, Jorge Mussi, and Igor Ribeiro.
Softball: Elizabeth Corcoran.
Baseball: Sam Beard, Brandon Cleveland, Joseph Lucy, and Shaun Perkins
Golf: Ezra Park
eSports: Charlie Koger and Conner Jones
Athletic Director’s List
Cross-Country/Track and Field: Daniel Prigg and Seraina Daily,
Volleyball: Cameryn Blair, Ashlee Mesot, Savannah Roberts, and Megan Smith
Women’s Soccer: Lauren Handy
Men’s Soccer: Diego Azevedo, Logan Dalton, Mateus Domingues, Domonique Lyons, and Danniel Pereira, Arthur Souza, and Gonzalo Vargas.
Men’s Basketball: Liron Hilliard.
Softball: Makenzie Wilmoth, Harley Hearp, Jayden Keatts and Montana Moorefield,
Baseball: Kaleb Arthur, Seth Bonar, Joseph Borrero, Jared Burrell, Sterling Christian, Andrew Collins, Graham Dalton, Christian Easley, Max Harper, Chadler Kelley, Jayson Kramer, Jacob Matheny, Danny Mireles, Jose Rocha, Ryan Shavers, and Hunter Steel.
eSports: Taylor Toler and Dakota Adams.
INDOOR TRACK Bassett competes at Virginia Showcase
Bassett’s Indoor Track team competed in the Virginia Showcase on Saturday and came away with seven season best performances out of nine races, and also another school record in the girls 4x200 meter relay.
In the 4x2, the girls shaved off another second and now the bar is set at 2:09.96. Relay members were Piper Doughton, Johanna Vivanco, Zoe Kinkema, and Madeline Bishop.
In the boys 1000 meter run, Aubrey Davis ran 2:54.26, Joseph Castro ran 2:57.55, and Greyson Crouch ran 3:02.96. In the girls 1000, Piper Doughton ran 3:36.23. All four runners had season-best times in the race.
In the 500 meter run, Zay Martin ran 1:15.14 in the boys race, and Madeline Bishop ran 1:36.43 in the girls, both season bests.
Bassett will be in action next Saturday at Blacksburg at a Polar Bear Meet. The Bengals’ JV runners will run in the Heritage JV Invitational on Feb. 1st.
— Bulletin staff reports
