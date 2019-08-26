The Patrick Henry Community College volleyball team hosted a tri-match to open the season on Saturday, winning the first game against Southwest Virginia Community College in five sets (25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-8), and falling to Surry Community College in the second match, also in five sets (25-23, 12-25, 21-25, 26-24, 9-15).
Southwest Virginia is joining Region X for the first time this season, giving the Patriots an early conference victory.
Ashlee Mesot, a freshman setter from Patrick County, had 26 assists, five kills and five digs in the win. Shelby Bryant, a sophomore outside hitter from Patrick County, had 21 digs and 11 kills. Emily Maxey, freshman middle blocker from Magna Vista, had three solo blocks, and Savannah Roberts, a freshman outside hitter from Patrick County, had 15 digs and seven kills.
Also in Game 1, Emily Ray, a freshman middle blocker from Magna Vista, had seven kills and seven service aces, Cameryn Blair, a sophomore libero from Magna Vista, had 25 digs, and Ashlea Havens, a sophomore defensive specialist from Patrick County, had eight digs.
In Game 2, Mesot had 36 assists and five digs. Bryant has 21 kills and 19 digs, Maxey had four solo blocks, three kills and three digs. Roberts had 21 digs and 13 kills, and Blair has 26 digs. Haley Easter, a freshman right side hitter from Magna Vista, added had seven digs.
The Patriots are now 1-1 on the season, and 1-0 in the conference. They'll take more than a week off before going on the road to Dobson, North Carolina to take on Surry CC at 6 p.m.