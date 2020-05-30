Bulletin Staff Report
The Piedmont Youth Soccer League Board of Directors announced Friday the league will not hold a spring season for the recreation program in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are extremely disappointed by this eventuality and know that you and your family are as well,” a release from PYSL read. “For the safety and well-being of our participants and the larger community, we understand and support the Governor’s orders. PYSL needs to do its part to break a substantial potential chain of virus transmission.”
PYSL Leadership considered various spring season options, the statement said, including further postponement and conducting a shortened summer season, but found those options to not be logistically possible for a program of that size due to lack of field, coach, and player availability, as well as other resources that are in shorter supply in the summer months.
The PYSL board is offering credits of all but $10 of the registration fee for those who have already registered and paid in full for the spring season. The credits can be used towards the fall 2020 or spring 2021 seasons.
“PYSL is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization and relies on registration fees to provide consistent income necessary to offer quality programs for local residents. Some costs of operating this specific program, its staff time, and club operations have been expended despite the forced cancellation,” the statement read.
“Please know that the pandemic-forced shutdown is creating a fiscal crisis for PYSL. The club is very thankful and appreciative for your patience and understanding in this unprecedented situation. PYSL values our player development and is committed to providing quality soccer opportunities as we will continue to engage players in new ways in order to keep our club culture strong and skills sharp. Together we will get through this challenging time and hope to see you on the pitch this fall.”
