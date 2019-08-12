Miles in Martinsville, in partnership with Martinsville Speedway, is proud to announce the 2nd running of the Martinsville Speedway Mile. This race is a salute to the historical allure of the 1-mile run. Runners will negotiate approximately two laps around one of America’s iconic auto race tracks at Martinsville Speedway. They will finish their race at the same checker board finish line used for auto races.
The race(s) will be conducted in several categories. There will be a “Competitor” heat for faster male and female runners. This will be followed by a “Runner” heat for more moderate predicted finish times. There will be a separate “non-competitive walker” heat for those who simply wish to experience the event and the Martinsville Speedway. Community groups are encouraged to come out and walk in honor or memory of persons or causes of their choice.
Awards will be given for top three overall Male/Female Winners and for top three in each Male/Female Age Group in 5 year increments beginning at 9 and under.
The track and infield will be open to spectators, free of charge. Runners and spectators are asked to park in Reserved Suite Parking lot and enter speedway through Gate 8, Turn 4.
The competition heat will start promptly at 9 a.m., with the runners heat to follow at 9:20 a.m. The non-competitive 1-mile walk heat will start at approximately 9:40 a.m., with the awards ceremony at 9:50 a.m.
Late Registration and Packet pick up will be available at the Martinsville YMCA on Friday from Noon-6 p.m., and on race morning at the Speedway from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
For more information on how to register, visit www.MilesInMartinsville.com.
GOLF
Senior Fall Golf Tournament coming to Beaver Hills
Golfers ages 50 and up are invited to play in the annual Senior Fall Golf Tournament at Beaver Hills Golf Course on September 10 beginning at 8 a.m.
Cost is $10 for members, $16 for non-members. Refreshments will be served after the first 9 holes and immediately following the tournament. Trophies will be awarded for 1st and 2nd place in four age categories.
There must be 20 golfers registered by play by September 2.
For more information on the tournament call Beaver Hills at (276)632-1516, Henry County Parks and Recreation at (276)634-4644, or the Martinsville Senior Center at (276)403-5260.