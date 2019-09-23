RUNNING

Bassett girls finished 4th at Blacksburg Relay

Bassett girls cross country runners came away with a podium finish at the Blacksburg Relay Saturday at Blacksburg High School.

Madeline Bishop, Amanda Goad, Logan Kinkema, Zoe Kinkema, and Lacey Flanagan ran the 5x2000 meter relay in 45:09.30 to finish 4th out of 13 teams.

Bassett's boys finished seventh out of 21 teams.

The Bengals will be back in action Tuesday at Halifax for a Piedmont District regular season meet, and will then head to Bristol Tenn. to compete at Bristol Cross this weekend.

Full Bassett varsity results from Saturday are listed below:

Blacksburg Relays

Blacksburg High School

Results Saturday

Girls 2000 meter run

17 Bishop, Madeline 8:47.80

18 Kinkema, Logan 8:53.10

24 Goad, Amanda 9:04.60

25 Doughton, Piper 9:04.70

28 Kinkema, Zoe 9:07.90

31 Flanagan, Lacey 9:16.10

33 Ramos-Garcia, Alheli 9:18.00

52 Hale, Nadia 10:37.10

55 Shuler, Emily 10:42.60

58 Turner, Nancy 11:14.70

Girls 5x2000 meter relay

4 Bassett 'A' 45:09.30

1) Goad, Amanda 2) Kinkema, Logan

3) Kinkema, Zoe 4) Flanagan, Lacey

5) Madeline Bishop

10 Bassett 'B' 50:56.80

1) Doughton, Piper 2) Ramos-Garcia, Alheli

3) Turner, Nancy 4) Shuler, Emily

5) Hale, Nadia

Boys 2000 meter run

9 Foley, Shawn Bassett 6:48.00

18 Davis, Aubrey Bassett 6:56.60

28 Garcia, Roy Bassett 7:13.70

39 Crouch, Greyson Bassett 7:26.00

43 Brim, Vontayvious Bassett 7:30.60

72 Martin, Zay Bassett 8:00.90

73 Arnold, Jake Bassett 8:02.10

75 Lopez, Oliver Bassett 8:06.60

76 Miller, Jonah Bassett 8:08.60

80 Jacobson, Justin Bassett 8:19.10

Boys 5x2000 Meter Relay

7 Bassett 'A' 36:26.20

1) Davis, Aubrey 2) Foley, Shawn

3) Crouch, Greyson 4) Arnold, Jake

5) Garcia, Roy

14 Bassett 'B' 40:05.70

1) Martin, Zay 2) Lopez, Oliver

3) Miller, Jonah 4) Jacobson, Justin

5) Brim, Vontayvious

FUNDRAISER

PHCC annual golf tournament returning October 7

Patrick Henry Community College will host its annual fall golf tournament and fundraiser on Monday, October 7. The funds raised during the golf tournament will support student-athletes at PHCC by providing the equipment and up-to-date facilities required for a safe and successful athletic program.

The 18-hole captains choice tournament will be held at Chatmoss Country Club and will include a luncheon, longest drive and hole-in-one contests, and an awards ceremony. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Tee-off is at 1 p.m.

Lester Building Supply, a full-service building materials supplier serving the needs of professional builders, contractors, remodelers and homeowners in the Martinsville and surrounding areas, will be the event's title sponsor. Hole sponsorship opportunities are still available.

“We are excited and thankful to have Lester Building Supply and all of our sponsors this year offering their support to the many student-athletes of PHCC Athletics," Brian Henderson, PHCC Athletic Director, said in a release from the school.

According to officials, the fall golf tournament is a major fundraiser for the department. This year, PHCC’s athletic department has over 200 student-athletes competing in 13 different sports. Every year PHCC’s student-athletes earn national recognitions, being named to all-American teams or earning spots in national championships. Students who are ready to transfer are regularly offered scholarships by recruiters to sign to four-year universities.

"We aim to give student-athletes opportunities to use their athletic skills to reach their academic goals," Henderson said. "With the support from those in the community, like Lester Building Supply, that believe in our mission, PHCC athletics is able to provide opportunities our students may not get otherwise. We are so grateful to all our sponsors for their continued support of our Patriots."

To sign up to play or become a hole sponsor and join Lester Building Supply in making a difference in the lives of PHCC students, contact Brian Henderson at (276)656-0313 or email bhenderson@patrickhenry.edu.