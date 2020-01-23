Magna Vista senior Ja’Liah Wilson and sophomore TaNashia Hairston grew up playing parks and rec basketball in Henry County. Hairston began playing basketball in kindergarten and used to go to Warriors girls basketball games in elementary school.
“I used to come to the games all the time so it just made me want to play and be a part of the Warriors,” Hairston said.
Wilson started her work on the court in third grade, and knew of the Warriors’ success, which was intimidating at first.
“I was scared,” Wilson said with a laugh. “But then I finally came and I’ve liked it ever since… I’m a true Warrior for life.”
The two are part of a new age of Warriors, helping bridge the past to the future under a new coach. And now they’re leading the squad that currently rides a 10-game winning streak with a 12-1 record.
On the offensive end, the Warriors are led by Hairston, a second year starter. After being named tournament MVP at a Christmas tournament at G.W.-Danville in December, the sophomore guard has followed that by averaging 21.8 points per game in six contests since the start of 2020.
Hairston’s offensive prowess has allowed other Warriors to shine alongside her. That’s where Wilson comes in. The senior forward had a game-high 26 points in the Warriors’ first game of 2020, and 14 points, 11 steals, and seven rebounds in a win over Patrick County. She’s added games of 20 and 21 points thereafter.
Wilson and Hairston’s play on the court has elevated the Warriors this season, and head coach Kyana Smith said much of that came from an early season meeting in which she challenged her veteran players to show more leadership, both on and off the court.
“We had a conversation after our first couple of games because we were getting the wins but we weren’t playing to our truest potential,” Smith said. “So we just talked about what our purpose was as well as accountability and that it starts from the top down. Everybody has to hold themselves accountable. If I’m bringing the practice plan and I’m bringing the game plan then you guys have to bring the effort. You guys have to bring the tenacity every single day as well as on the court when we play in a game... No matter if they’re at or above or below our skill level we have to play to our highest potential. So I think that’s one thing that has definitely helped is just having that conversation and putting some things into perspective early on.”
With this being Wilson’s final season at Magna Vista, she tasked herself with being more of a leader for the team. While it was a role she wasn’t accustomed to, it wasn’t a difficult adjustment. The forward wanted to make sure the team maintains its high level of play she’s seen in her three previous years (the Warriors reached the state championship game in Wilson’s freshman year, and made the state tournament last season) and goes even further in 2020.
“I said my last year we’ve got to make this the best,” Wilson said. “I told everybody this too, ‘We’re not going to have a really bad season, we’re going to make it the best, I want to finish good.’ And we’ve been doing that.
“I stepped up to be a leader and lead us in situations. Like when people get down I help them pick their heads up and stuff… Little things just pick them up and tell them we’ve got to win this game. There can’t be any bad feelings.”
Both players play vastly different roles for Magna Vista, but combine for a complete package that has helped everyone on the team improve.
Smith sees an ability in Hairston to not only be a major scoring threat, but also use her energy and skills to set the tone in games. She’s seen that in players like Ciara Dillard, who scored 10 points in Tuesday’s win over G.W.-Danville, and SaNai Hairston-Williams, a center who scored 12 points in back-to-back games last week.
“In TaNashia, her ability to just go to the bucket, in late-game situations sometimes we don’t have to draw up a play, we can just get the ball in her hands and say, ‘Hey go get a bucket.’ She has that ability that some of the people we play against simply don’t have,” Smith said. “If she’s scoring, she’s making the big plays, the and-1s, that allows other people the opportunity to say, ‘Hey, I want to be a part of this, I want to step up.’
“You can’t now just scout and say you only have to worry about TaNashia… I think we’re putting all these pieces together so it’s really starting to show that yes she is a major contributor to our offense but she’s starting to open up some other opportunities for other people.”
And while Hairston gets the offense going, it’s Wilson on defense that helps shut the games down. Smith said it’s not just the senior’s effort, but her basketball IQ, how well she understands the game from a defensive perspective, that makes her a major player for the Warriors.
“Her and Mackenzie (Hairston), they bring so much to the table defensively, just the way that they understand the rotations, the way they understand our full-court pressure, the way they understand being able to step to help, as well as rotating out of baseline help,” Smith said. “I think that’s definitely helped us a ton. Where some people don’t understand or don’t have that defensive experience, they’re able to pick up the slack.”
Magna Vista will try to extend its double-digit win streak tonight at Bassett. While the Warriors have seemingly rolled through their wins, with three of at least 30 points and five others of at least 13, Wilson and Hairston agree they don’t think they’ve peaked as a unit. All believe there’s still more the Warriors can do in the final six games of the regular season, which could be dangerous for opponents once the postseason begins.
“We just want to keep getting better. Studying the other teams and what they’re doing so we can come up with a game plan,” Hairston said.
“We can be better. Like some games we don’t play our best,” Wilson said. “We still get the wins but we can still do better. So we’ve just got to work on things in practice and get better and get serious so we can get higher than what we are.”
The two players grew up wanting to be part of those successful Warriors squads of the past, and are now seeing that they could be leading their own in 2020.
“I think them buying in and figuring out. Some people didn’t really expect that we would have this type of year, and I can’t say that I agree or disagree, but given the moment that we’re in now with the win streak as well as how well we’ve proven to have played I feel like we still have a lot of room not only to grow but a lot of opportunity to really make a run,” Smith said.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.