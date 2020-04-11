By Cara Cooper
Even though baseball teams can’t actually take the field right now, local squads are still committed to getting games in this summer, in hopes the coronavirus crisis is under control by then.
Here’s a look at the possible future for baseball in Martinsville and Henry County this summer.
American Legion cancels national tournament, local teams hoping to still play in some form
The American Legion announced on Tuesday that it would be canceling its national baseball tournaments, as well as eight regional tournaments scheduled for August due to baseball coaches across the country being unable to complete prerequisite league play scheduled for May-July due to COVID-19 concerns.
“As the coronavirus pandemic is creating unpredictability worldwide with its duration and public health regulations and restrictions across the nation, The American Legion is facing an improbably situation,” a statement from the league read. “The decision to cancel was extremely difficult but deemed necessary, first and foremost, in the interest of health and safety, and in the face of uncertainty.”
Martinsville Post 42 was scheduled to have at least a junior and senior legion squad this summer. The American Legion is leaving it up to the states if they would like to still try to play regular season games and possibly a state tournament once it is allowed under state law and the coronavirus has passed. Local American Legion Manager Barry Nelson said Friday he had talked with Virginia Legion Chairman James Grenier and other state officials, and as of now it is still undecided if that would be the case in Virginia.
Nelson said it may end up being an “individual type of thing” where teams schedule games on their own unaffiliated with the legion.
“We’ve been talking, and it’s just kind of up to us,” Nelson said. “I really feel like it’s going to be individual because some of these teams, it take a whole lot to pull these games together.”
Locally, Nelson said he believes there are enough high school and college players to be able to schedule games and possibly camps or practices for players, even if the games are played just among the local players. His hope is, once everything is lifted, he can schedule something to help players knock the rust off.
“As soon as the governor lets us go outside and play, we’ll go,” Nelson said. “When the date is allowed to go all I’ve got to do is send up a flare, they’ll all show up.
“I think I can schedule enough games and intermingle high school and college kids and have two or three teams.”
Nelson said there are also plans to bring back the high school fall league that played last year, and he’s heard from several local coaches who are “all in” on returning, with other teams from across the Commonwealth also wanting to join.
“We’ve just got to make sure we don’t over schedule so everybody gets the same amount of games,” he said. “That was a good little league last year. It turned out well.
“I hate what’s going on right now where we’ve lost these seasons. that’s probably going to be more critical this year than ever, the fall season with baseball.”
Coastal Plain League still plans to begin on time
The Coastal Plain League, the league the Martinsville Mustangs play in, released a statement on April 3 reiterating its commitment to safely putting together a season on time.
“The Coastal Plain League is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation and its impact on our players, fans, and communities,” the statement read. “At this time, our plan is to start the 2020 season as scheduled... We will announce alternative plans if required and will keep you updated as we move closer to the summer season.”
The Mustangs are scheduled to open the season at home on May 24.
Martinsville team president Greg Suire told the Bulletin on March 28 that he and the team were committed to bringing the team to town this summer, and CPL officials would hold off on making a decision about possible postponement until after Easter.
Virginia is under a stay-at-home order until June 10, but governor Ralph Northam said that could be lifted early if the coronavirus is under control before then.
Mustangs make first roster announcement
The Mustangs and head coach Jake Marinelli announced this week the addition of a pitching trio from the University of Arkansas to the 2020 roster. It was the first roster announcement by the team.
Freshman Kevin Heinrich, redshirt junior Kevin Kopps, and freshman Corey Spain will all come to Martinsville this summer after playing a partial college season. Arkansas was in the midst of a four-game winning streak when the season was abruptly halted and finished with an 11-5 overall mark.
Heinrich, a Coral Springs, FL native, did not see any action during an abbreviated first season at Arkansas, but he was named a top-500 player and 2019 Preseason All-American by Perfect Game out of Stoneman Douglas High School. Heinrich’s additional accolades include playing in the 2018 Perfect Game WWBA 18U East Memorial Day Classic with Elite Squad National and being named to the all-tournament team.
Kopps, a right-hander from Sugar Land, TX, made seven appearances for the Razor Backs in 2020, including one start on the mound. In 2019, Kopps made a team-high 30 relief appearances, finishing with a 6-3 record and a 3.89 ERA in 41.2 innings. In 20.2 innings pitched against Southeastern Conference opponents, Kopps allowed only 10 runs and struck out 25. He also earned an SEC Tournament victory against Ole Miss, tossing 1.2 innings and allowing just one run on two hits and striking out two.
Spain, a four-year letterwinner at Monett High School in Monett, MO, did not pitch during his freshman campaign with the Razorbacks in 2020. In high school, the southpaw became the school record holder for career strikeouts, finishing with 242. Spain posted a 7-1 overall record during his senior season with a 0.69 ERA and allowed only six earned runs all year.
The Mustangs will continue releasing more roster information in the coming weeks.
