Martinsville and Patrick County’s girls basketball teams tied three times in the first half of Tuesday’s contest at Martinsville Middle School.
But the second half was all Bulldogs.
After taking a 31-27 lead at the half, Martinsville extended that lead to double-digits in the second half on the way to a 59-48 win over the Cougars.
Martinsville sophomore Caira Valentine opened the scoring in the second half with a 3-pointer, and senior Destiny Harris soon followed with a 3 of her own to give the Bulldogs an eight point lead, their largest to that point.
Bulldogs senior Savasiah Boyd finished the third quarter with an offensive rebound and putback to give Martinsville a 46-33 lead going into the fourth.
Patrick County cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 10, and followed that with two free throws by Sierra Hubbard, and a steal-and-score by Jordan Haas to make it 52-46 with two minutes to play. The Cougars outscored Martinsville 13-7 to open the final quarter.
The Bulldogs battled back, thanks to five fourth quarter points each by Boyd and Valentine. In the final minute, Bulldogs junior Nakieyah Hairston picked up her fourth block of the game, and later had a steal and assist to Janyia Benton under the basket for in the final seconds to put the game away.
Valentine led Martinsville with 19 points, and added three assists and three rebounds. Boyd had 15 points with six rebounds and three steals. Hairston had nine points to go along with her four blocks.
Hubbard led all scorers with 25 points, and added six rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Martinsville improves to 4-1 on the year. They’ll return home on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. contest against Morehead, the second of four straight nights of games.
Patrick County falls to 3-3 on the year. They’ll take time off for the holidays and return to the court on January 3 with a road contest at Tunstall.
PCHS 15 — 12 — 6 — 15 — 48
MHS 10 — 21 — 15 — 13 — 59
Martinsville scoring: C. Valentine 19; S. Boyd 15; N. Hairston 9; J. Benton 8; D. Harris 6; S. Gravely 2
Patrick County scoring: S. Hubbard 25; L. McGhee 6; J. Overbay 5; J. Lewis 4; J. Haas 2; A. Epperson 2; M. Hazard 2; A. Dillon 2
BOYS BASKETBALL Martinsville 69, Patrick County 21
Martinsville’s boys opened Tuesday’s game in Stuart on a 31-0 run, and rolled from there to a 69-21 victory over Patrick County.
Jahil Martin led all scorers with 15 points for the Bulldogs. Jahiem Niblett added 14 and Troy Brandon had 12.
Ashton Diehl led Patrick County with five points. The Cougars had four made 3-pointers, one 2-point basket, and the rest free throws.
Martinsville improves to 2-1 on the year. They’ll return home on Friday to take on Tunstall at 7 p.m.
Patrick County falls to 0-6. They’ll go on the road Thursday to Floyd County for a 7 p.m. game.
MHS 16 — 19 — 28 — 6 — 69
PCHS 0 — 6 — 10 — 5 — 21
PC scoring: Ashton Diehl — 5; Lane Taylor — 3; Jalen Hagwood — 3; Gavin McGhee — 3; Kevin Nester — 2; Jonathan Norman — 2; Ben Hylton — 2; Carson Merriman — 1
Martinsville scoring: Jahil Martin — 15; Jaheim Niblett — 14; Troy Brandon — 12; Jeremiah Law — 9; Lemuel Jones — 8; Vontae Manns — 6; Anthony Hairston — 2; Jacqueze Hariston — 2; Darius Beal — 1
3pt Shooting: MHS — 7 — Martin(3), Manns(2), Jones, Brandon; PC — 4 — Taylor, McGhee, Diehl, Hagwood
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tunstall 34, Bassett 21Bassett fell to 0-5 on the year with a 34-21 home loss to Tunstall Tuesday night.
Janaya Ross led the Bengals with 11 points. Gracie Ratcliff added five.
Kaleigh Griffith led Tunstall with eight points.
Bassett will travel to Ridgeway on Thursday to take on Magna Vista at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.