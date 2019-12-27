Bassett's Shawn Foley was recently honored by the Henry County School Board for receiving All-Region 3D honors for cross county this season. Pictured with Foley (second from right), is (from left) Superintendent Sandy Strayer, Bassett Cross Country Coach Kevin Underwood, and School Board member Merris Stambaugh.
Bassett's Shawn Foley was recently honored by the Henry County School Board for receiving All-Region 3D honors for cross county this season. Pictured with Foley (second from right), is (from left) Superintendent Sandy Strayer, Bassett Cross Country Coach Kevin Underwood, and School Board member Merris Stambaugh.
Bassett Second Team All-Region 3D volleyball honorees Allie Laine and Tabitha Hall were recently honored by the Henry County School Board. Pictured with Hall (second from left) and Laine (second from right) are Superintendent Sandy Strayer (far left) and School Board member Teddy Martin II (left).
Bassett cheerleader Cierra Gilbert was recently honored by the Henry County School Board for being named Second Team All-Region 3D this season. Gilbert (center) is pictured with school board member Joe DeVault (left) and Superintendent Sandy Strayer (right). Autumn Hall (not pictured) was also honored for receiving second team all-region honors.
