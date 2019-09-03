Bassett hosted the fifth of seven Piedmont District regular season golf matches Tuesday at Beaver Hills Golf Course in Martinsville.
As has been the case for much of the season, the match came down to a race between Halifax and Magna Vista, with the Comets barely coming out ahead by two strokes.
The Warriors won last week’s regular season match at Tuscarora Golf Course in Danville. Magna Vista junior Wil Gardner was the top local golfer, finishing with a 77, one stroke behind medalist Harrison Culpepper from Halifax.
Magna Vista will host next week’s regular season match at Oak Hill Golf Course in Eden, North Carolina.
Team results and top 4 finishers for each are listed below.
Piedmont District Regular Season Meet #5 At Beaver Hills Golf Course
Martinsville
Halifax — 323 team
1. Harrison Culpepper 76 (medalist)
1. Will Abdi 77
3. Jaxon Lloyd 83
4. Peyton Wallace 87
Magna Vista — 325 team
1. Wil Gardner 77
2. Dylan McCrickard 80
3. Patrick McCrickard 81
4. Cameron Robertson 87
G.W.-Danville -337 team
1. Ethan Casteel 78
2. Mac Newell 80
3. Will Gunn 84
4. Sadie Gunn 95
Patrick County — 343 team
1. David Smith 79
2. Garrett Leftwich 86
3. Jalen Hagwood 87
4. Wesley Roberson/Taylor Swails (tie) 91
Tunstall — 380
1. Noah White 82
2. Karington Brooks 90
3. Mallory Woodall 103
4. Elliot Jones 105
Bassett — 385 team
1. Camden Bryant 87
2. Sydney Witcher 93
3. Chris Kallam 98
4. Elliot Underwood 107
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. Reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.