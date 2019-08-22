Nate Perry's minor league season just keeps getting better.
After being named New York-Penn League Player of the Week back in early July, Perry was named to the league's all-star game on August 19. Perry is a 2017 Bassett High School graduate who was drafted by the Houston Astros in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball Draft that same year.
In Perry's one at-bat in the all-star game Wednesday night, played at Richmond County Bank Ballpark in Staten Island, New York, he took the third pitch over the right field fence for a solo homerun to give his Blue Team a three-run lead and help with a 7-4 victory.
"I took the first pitch that he threw me, I just wanted to see what it was like," Perry told MiLB.com reporter Rob Terranova after the game. "I had no information on him coming into the at-bat. The guy in front of me swung at the first pitch, and I didn't want to let him have a 1-2-3 inning. I wanted to at least see a couple of pitches and see what I was working with. And he threw me a curveball second pitch and then came back with a fastball and I hit it.
"Just to be invited to this game was a blessing and something I was really looking forward to for the past week. And just to get one chance to get an 'AB' and to put a good swing on the pitch, it was an awesome feeling."
His homerun impressed his coach, former big leaguer Edgardo Alfonzo, who managed the Blue Team in the all-star game and manages the Brooklyn Cyclones in the New York-Penn League.
"It's the first time I got to manage this guy and I liked what I saw from him," Alfonzo told Terranova. "The tough part about it is you have three catchers and each guy has to go three innings, but he got his at-bat and he didn't waste any time. ... He's a strong guy. He got a pitch to hit there and he didn't waste any time.
"We just faced [Tri-City] and we tried to pitch different to [Perry], so before he went up there, I just told him, 'If you see it, you hit it.' And that was a great swing."
In 56 games with the ValleyCats, the Astros' rookie league affiliate located in Troy, New York, Perry has nine homeruns, a season-high for his career and tied for third among all players in the New York-Penn League. The catcher has raised his batting average to .235, with a .348 on-base percentage, tied for third on his team. He has 46 hits, tied for second on the team, 25 RBIs, and team-highs in both runs scored (25) and walks (30).
Behind the plate, he's started 22 games and has thrown out 10 runners.
Perry struggled in the early season, but told the Bulletin he chalked that up to bad luck more than anything. Being more selective and working longer at-bats helped him find more comfort at the plate.
His main goal this season was to get moved up a level in the Astros' organization by the end of the year. The ValleyCats have 12 games remaining in 2019, with the season finale coming on September 2. The Astros Class A Affiliate, the Quad City River Bandits, located in Davenport, Iowa, will finish the season on September 6.