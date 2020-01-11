“A wise man once said if a sport is not big where you are, make it big,” said Bassett senior Shy Preston.
Five years ago when Preston and fellow Bassett senior Zach Oakes were in eighth grade, Preston showed up for wrestling tryouts. At the time, Oakes had been wrestling for about a year after getting into the sport from watching his brother and cousin. Preston also watched his brothers compete in the sport, and had always wanted to give it a try. It was a bit of pushing from Oakes that got Preston on the mat the day of tryouts.
“I came here with Zach. Zach was going before me and I was talking to him and he was like, ‘Yea, I go all the time. Just come on,’” Preston said. “I was like, ‘Man, I’ll have my stuff tomorrow.’ Me and him have just been going back and forth ever since.”
The first day of practice wasn’t perfect for Preston. It actually ended painfully.
“The first day it was pretty rough. They threw me in there with this shark and I got slammed and hit my head and blacked out,” Preston said. “It wasn’t a good first experience but I’m not a slouch, I’m not going to let that stop me. That just made me want to go more.”
It didn’t take long for wrestling to become a passion for both Bengals.
“I went to a couple of practices and I was like maybe I can stick with this because at that time I still had the baby fat going on,” Preston said with a laugh. “I was trying to grind to lose that anyway, and that just helped me and it was just something that I loved. It’s a real passion right now.”
“Ninth grade hit and it just became a sport that I started loving really quickly,” Oakes said. “It was something that I was passionate about.”
Five years later, the two are the only Bassett seniors this season who have wrestled every year of high school. They’ve both also reached triple digits wins in their careers, and now they’re hoping to lead the Bengals to a second straight Piedmont District championship.
Preston picked up his 100th win towards the end of last season, but the Bengal has been sidelined for much of this year. Wrestling in the 182 pound weight class, he has been to VHSL Class 4 state tournament the last two seasons, and is the defending Piedmont District champion.
Oakes picked up his 100th victory on January 4 at The Knights Invitational at James River High School in Buchanan. The senior, who wrestles in the 145 weight class, won his first Piedmont District title last season, but came into this year with the goal of hitting the wins milestone.
“I finally got this type of moment,” he said.
It’s the energy and intensity of the sport, the fans, the teammates and competitors that brings out Preston and Oakes’s love of wrestling.
“I think it’s the dedication that you have to have, the drive,” Oakes said. “How it’s not based on your team, it’s based on you. It’s up to you to win your own match. You can’t rely on your team… Just energy that keeps you going. If the whole room is quiet it’s like a downer. Then when the whole room gets really loud it gives you a bunch of energy. It’s just what keeps you going and drives you.”
“It’s all on you. You can’t look back and be like, ‘You did this wrong, you did this wrong.’ It’s all on yourself,” Preston said. “You can’t be mad at your coaches. The coaches are going to give you the material you need to perform on the mat. It’s just up to you to work hard enough to perfect your moves.
“I feed off of energy. I’m a hype guy. It’ll take one little thing and I’m hyped. I’m going and everybody else is going and it’s good vibes most of the time.”
The two Bengals have been through a lot of changes in their four years at Bassett.
“My freshman year I came in at like 90 pounds,” Oakes said with a laugh.
“He couldn’t even hit 106 at first. I remember those days he was just eating so much trying to make weight,” Preston added.
They’ve also seen changes. Preston said more wrestlers came out for Bassett’s team and stuck with it this year than in years past, and that can likely be chalked up to the Bengals PD title a year ago. While wrestling is often an afterthought at local high schools, both seniors have plans to not only pick up individual wins but also bring more athletes to the sport they love so much.
And they know in order to do that they have to be role models on the mat.
“Everybody just looks up to us,” Oakes said. “Especially in the hard times everybody is like, ‘What do I do?’… At the beginning of the year all the new kids they didn’t know what to do and as the year progressed there’s been a lot of progress with them and there’s a lot of potential with them I see.”
While the two have never wrestled in the same weight class, they’ve been able to feed off of each other on the mat and push each other to more wins. They can also push each other to reach their individual goals this season. Both are working to defend their individual district titles, and want to again qualify for and pick up wins at states – Oakes barely missed out last year after qualifying as a sophomore.
Going into the rest of the season, the duo knows they have a target on their backs. But they also hope that others see their energy on the mat and their competitive edge and decide to follow suit.
“It’s like we have a chip on our shoulder,” Preston said. “We have something to prove. We’re district champs. We’re not a slouch, we’re not just going to come out there and lay down for anybody. We’re trying to put a name for Bassett. We’re trying to make a name for wrestling around here actually. Wrestling is not really big around here. And I think (Bassett coach Dylan) Johnson is doing a great job of making it big around here.”
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
