Ryan Blaney will start from the pole position for Wednesday’s NASCAR Cup Series night race at Martinsville Speedway.
Blaney will be joined on the front row by Aric Almirola. Blaney is currently 7th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, and is coming off of a fourth place finish Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Almirola finished 17th at Atlanta and is currently 11th in the standings.
Neither Blaney or Almirola have ever won at Martinsville. Blaney has started fourth twice and a third place finish in eight career Martinsville starts.
Almirola’s best start at Martinsville is second, and his best finished his fourth.
Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer, and Martin Truex Jr. will found round the top five. All three have wins at Martinsville in the last three years.
Defending Martinsville spring race winner Brad Keselowski will start sixth. Keselowski led 446 laps last spring after starting third.
Kevin Harvick, the Cup Series’ most recent winner with a victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, will starts 10th. Harvick will get the No. 1 pit stall.
Chase Elliott, looking for his first Martinsville victory, will start 11th, and 5-time Martinsville winner Denny Hamlin will start 12th.
Jimmie Johnson, a 9-time winner at Martinsville, will start 21st.
Wood Brothers Racing driver Matt DiBenedetto will start 19th.
The NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 from Martinsville Speedway will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. It will be shown on FS1.
