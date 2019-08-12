Martinsville’s football team underwent many major changes heading into the 2019 season. The Bulldogs not only lost more than a dozen seniors last season, including First Team All-Piedmont District offensive standout Nigal Davis, but they also lost head coach Nathan Tanner, who left to take another coaching job in West Virginia.
But the Bulldogs aren’t letting anything from last year’s one win season dictate their play this fall. They come in with an experienced coach, Laurel Park graduate, Virginia Tech standout and former G.W.-Danville coach Bobby Martin, a coaching staff mixed with former and new Bulldogs, and players ready to jump into 2019 head first to get Martinsville back to Piedmont District prominence.
Martin, returning senior receiver and safety Jevontae Manns, and transfer quarterback Jeremiah Law spoke with the Bulletin about what to expect this season.
Bulletin: What have you seen in practices so far?
Martin: We’ve been making some progress. We’ve still got a long ways to go but we’ve made progress. The first year there’s so much to be taught and put in, but we’re making progress. It’s slow but we’re making progress.
Law: I’ve seen a lot of change as in hard work, sprints, lifting, and we’re coming together as a team and being better.
Manns: The chemistry between everybody. Everybody is trying to get everybody better and nobody is focusing on themselves… It’s like a brotherhood.
What is the biggest thing you’re trying to implement with the team?
Martin: Intensity. Practicing at full speed, playing at full speed, a sense of urgency, those things right there. They’ll hit, everything’s just got be going at full speed. There’s got to be a sense of urgency when you step on the field. And if they don’t understand that, on Friday night all of a sudden you’re trying to get a sense of urgency and you don’t know how to do it because you haven’t done it before. Just once they get that, a sense of urgency, practicing hard so they can play hard.
It goes back to that family theme. Hard work and intensity and working together on and off the field. It’s the same thing for me. I want them to help each other do right. Do the right thing off the field. When they’re at the mall, when they go to parties, do the right thing. Make each other do right in the classroom, in the weight room, on the field. It’s the same thing for me. It’s their team intensity, hard work, stick together and look out for my brother. So that’s what I’m looking for.
What are you hoping to do offensively this season?
Martin: Move the chains. Just be able to move the chains. Move the chains for and get the ball in the endzone. We’ve got to be able to move the sticks. One, two, three and punt is not a real good play, so we’ve got to be able to move the chains.
What about defensively?
Martin: We’ve got to shut some folks down. In a new system a lot of times the offense is behind so the defense has got to step up and hold it down until our offense gets clicking. On defense, just fly to the ball. We need to just fly to the football.
What is one group or part of the team that you think can surprise people this season?
Manns: I feel, for real, everybody. Because everybody is getting better. Nobody is just staying the same. All the skill guys, the linemen, and linebackers are getting way better than we were last year.
What’s the key to having a good season this year?
Law: Just keep on working hard and stay together. Know what we’re focusing on and what we want to get to.