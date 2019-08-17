Martinsville Speedway hosts several races throughout the year, but only one where the competitors wear tennis shoes.
On Saturday the Paperclip hosted the Martinsville Speedway 5,200 feet.
The Martinsville Speedway 1,700 yards.
Martinsville 1,600 meters?
Actually, the Paperclip hosted the second Martinsville Speedway Mile on Saturday, a one-mile run and walk put on by Miles in Martinsville. Racers went just under two-laps around NASCAR’s oldest sanctioned racetrack, a far cry from the 500 miles drivers will traverse when the Cup Series returns in October, but a challenge none the less.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever even done anything like this,” said Emily Rymell, who came from Durham, North Carolina to run the race. “I’m a slow runner anyway and I’ve done a couple half (marathons) but not setting any records or anything so I had no idea how to pace myself or anything.
“But it doesn’t matter because it’s on a NASCAR track.”
Rymell comes to every race at Martinsville and sits in Turn 1 with her dad and brother. Now, when they come back this fall she’ll be able to look on the track and think “I raced at Martinsville, too.”
“Serious NASCAR fan and a not-so-serious runner so the short distance and the location were a big draw,” she said.
Fans travel to Martinsville from across the country to attend car races, and some traveled from just as far to get a chance to run on the historic track Saturday morning. One fan drove from Southern Indiana, and said Martinsville is his 12th NASCAR track he’s run on.
Ken Childs, who works in racing media and photography, left his home in Durham, North Carolina at 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning for the event.
“There’s not a whole lot of races you can run on a racetrack, especially one I go to all the time,” Childs said. “I thought it’d be cool to come out here and do it and it’s really cool. It’s not once in a lifetime because they do it every year but it’s a once a year type thing and it’s a mile so it’s not even that hard to do.”
Childs has run a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway before, and said whenever he sees NASCAR on that track he feels a sense of pride knowing he’s also raced there. He’s excited to have that same feeling when he’s back in Martinsville for the late model race in October.
“Not quite as fast as the guys on the track now, but yea,” he said.
While many in NASCAR complain about the length of races and say longer is tougher, both Rymell and Childs said one-mile is harder when it comes to running. It’s a race most stop doing after gym class in middle school. When you train for longer distances, it can be tough to know how to attack something shorter and still do your best.
“The pacing is just entirely different because you’ve got to think long, long term in a half marathon,” Childs said. “Here, especially being a two lap race you kind of know what you’ve got left in the tank for one more half lap... so it’s like just go out there and motor this out.”
The one mile didn’t seem to be a tall task for others, though. Bassett High School’s cross country team all ran, with some winning or getting top-3 in their age group.
The overall winner, Caleb Wright, finished in 4:46, one of two runners to cross the start/finish line in under five minutes. Alfredo Huerta finished second, running 4:46. Delores Ford was the top finishing female, running 5:21, one of two females to finish in under six minutes. Avery Culpepper was second, running 5:39.
In the male 9-and-under division, Blake Fink finished 33rd overall, and won his age group with a time of 6:34. Lucas King and Chandler Horsely finished second and third. In the female 10-14 year old division, Amanda Goad finished with a time of 6:32, and was followed by Claire Howe and Hailey Helms, who both finished two seconds behind.
When all was said and done, 104 runners crossed the start/finish line under perfect weather conditions, albeit maybe a bit warm for a day race. Brad Kinkema, who helped put the race on with Miles in Martinsville, told the crowd of runners following the checkered flag finish that he and Speedway President Clay Campbell are in talks to possibly move the run to a night race under the lights in the future.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.