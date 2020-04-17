NASCAR announced on Friday that the NASCAR race weekend scheduled for May 8-9 at Martinsville Speedway has been postponed, with a makeup date to be announced at a later time.
"Martinsville Speedway will continue to work closely with NASCAR officials on a rescheduled race date, while maintaining contact with local and federal health officials for the latest information on the ongoing (COVID-19) coronavirus pandemic," a statement from the track read.
The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 was scheduled for Saturday, May 9 at Martinsville Speedway, the first NASCAR Cup Series night race at the track since the installation of new LED lights in 2017. The weekend was also to feature the MaxPro Window Films 200 on May 8 as part of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour series.
“We want to thank all of our dedicated fans who were set to join us during our May race weekend and our first NASCAR Cup Series race under the lights,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a release. “The well-being and safety of our patrons, NASCAR stakeholders, employees and our community continues to be our number one priority. We appreciate your patience and understanding during these challenging times and we look forward to having everyone back in the near future to help us make history once again at Martinsville Speedway.”
The statement says that fans can visit www.MartinsvilleSpeedway.com with questions regarding previously purchased tickets.
NASCAR said in a statement it still plans to run a full 36-race slate in 2020, with a potential to return to racing without fans in attendance in May at a date and location to be determined.
"The health and safety of our competitors, employees, fans, and the communities in which we run continues to be our top priority. We will continue to consult with health experts and local, state and federal officials as we assess future scheduling options," NASCAR's statement read.
NASCAR has left open doubleheaders and midweek races as options for making up postponed races.
NASCAR had previously postponed seven races through May 3 due to coronavirus concerns, with Martinsville scheduled to be the first race back after the unscheduled break.
The postponement had been expected since March 30 when Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced a stay-at-home order for the state to run until June 10. At the time, NASCAR said it would "assess rescheduling options."
