NASCAR announced on Thursday the rescheduled date for the spring Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway will Wednesday, June 10 at 7 p.m.
The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 will be the first Cup Series night race at Martinsville. No fans will be in attendance for the race. It will be broadcast live nationally on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. A release from the track read “NASCAR and Martinsville have worked closely with public health officials, medical experts and state and federal officials throughout the development of a realigned NASCAR schedule to ensure the safety of competitors, staff, and the local community.”
The stay-at-home order issued in April by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is set to expire on June 10.
Martinsville was one of five Cup Series races announced by NASCAR to be run in May and June. Bristol Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, and Talladega Superspeedway will also host Cup Series, Xfinity and Truck Series races over the next six weeks, all of which will also be run without fans in attendance.
A release from NASCAR said the remainder of the adjusted schedule for all NASCAR series will be announced at a later date. NASCAR postponed the season in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Martinsville was supposed to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Whelen Modified Tour on May 8 and 9 before they were postponed last month.
Martinsville Speedway said in a statement the the MAXPRO Window Films 200 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race has been canceled with plans to reschedule for 2021. Speedway officials said NASCAR will continue working on safety protocol for the June 10 race, and more on that will be announced at a later date.
“This will be a historic night for NASCAR and Martinsville Speedway,” Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell said in a statement. “As a sport, we have worked closely with federal, state, local and public health officials to ensure the safety of the competitors, staff, and our local community. While we will miss hosting our loyal Martinsville race fans for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, we hope to welcome fans back for the penultimate races of the NASCAR season this fall.”
Ticketholders for the Martinsville spring Cup and Whelen Modified race may elect to receive a credit for the full amount plus an additional 20% of the total amount paid to apply towards future race events, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, camping, fan hospitality, and pit passes. The 120% event credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 season and entire 2021 season for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any NASCAR-owned tracks, subject to availability.
For additional details or other options, fans can visit martinsvillespeedway.com/assistance.
The NASCAR Cup Series will return to racing at Darlington Raceway this Sunday, May 17, with a 400-mile event scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
