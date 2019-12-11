Whenever Carlisle needed a big shot Wednesday at home against North Cross, Dre Grubb was there.
The Chiefs’ junior knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 20 points to help the team to a come-from-behind 64-54 victory over their rivals to hand the Raiders their first loss of the season.
Grubb started his hot streak with a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to take Carlisle into the fourth quarter trailing 41-39. The junior guard quickly tied the score by hitting two free throws to open the final frame, the first time the score was tied in the second half.
After Carlisle senior Trey Carter added two free throws for the Chiefs first lead of the night, Grubb followed by again hitting from beyond the arc to take the lead to five.
Grubb later knocked down his fourth 3 of the night to keep the lead at five, 51-46 midway through the fourth.
Grubb had nine points in the fourth quarter, and was 3-for-4 from the foul line.
Carlisle’s prowess at the foul line was another major factor in their ability to maintain their late lead. The Chiefs were 9-for-10 as a team from the line in the fourth, and 16-for-21 on the night.
The Chiefs’ struggles early came in the paint and with turnovers. Carlisle scored just 7 points in the first quarter, and had just two made shots from the field, missing several layups right under the basket.
In the second quarter, Grubb knocked down a long 2-point jump shot to tie the score at 16, and after North Cross responded with a 3-pointer, Grubb came back with one of his own to tie the score again at 19.
After North Cross went into the half up 27-24, they added to that lead by starting the third on a 7-2 run.
The Raiders would grow the lead to as much as eight in the third before the Chiefs came storming back.
Seventeen of Carlisle’s 37 rebounds came on the offensive glass.
Jayson Fain added 17 points for Carlisle. Carter had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Holiday had eight points, Landon Wagoner had six points and seven rebounds, and Kevin Stuart had a team-high five steals and four assists.
Michael Mack led North Cross with 17 points. Jordan Mack and Mehki Heins added 10 each.
North Cross falls to 4-1 on the season.
Carlisle improves to 2-4 on the year. They’ll go on the road to New Covenant in Lynchburg on Friday for a 6 p.m. game.
Carlisle 64, North Cross 54
NCS 13 14 13 14 — 54
CS 7 17 15 25 — 64
Carlisle: D. Grubb 20pts, 6rebs, 3assts; J. Fain 17 pts, 4rebs, 2steals; T. Carter 10pts, 11rebs; R. Holiday 8pts, 3rebs, 2steals; L. Wagoner 6pts, 7rebs; K. Stuart 3pts, 5steals,4assts, 2rebs
North Cross: M. Mack 17pts; J. Mack 10; M. Heins 10; J. Jackson 9; N. Andrew 6; N. Etuk 4
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 wext. 241.
