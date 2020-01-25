In a game full of runs by both teams, it was a final streak by Carlisle junior Isaiah Eggleston that helped the Chiefs to a 77-65 home win over Eastern Mennonite Saturday.
With just over a minute left in the fourth quarter, Eastern Mennonite’s Adam Hatter knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the Chiefs lead to three. Carlisle had led by as many as 11 earlier in the quarter.
It was in that final minute when Eggleston started his run. The 6’7 junior knocked down two free throws, and later grabbed an offensive rebound and put it in for an easy layup. A few seconds later, Chiefs junior Jayson Fain picked up a steal and threw a pass down to a waiting Eggleston, who scored an open layup.
Eggleston finished the scoring with a free throw for a personal 7-0 run that brought his points total to 19 for the afternoon.
It was like a team effort,” Eggleston said of his team’s fourth quarter. “We put forth all we had into it. We just had to finish the game strong and win as a team.”
Eggleston had six points off of offensive rebounds in the second half.
“Isaiah has been the most consistent player. When we look at our stats, all the way around the whole season he’s been the most consistent in every category,” said Carlisle coach Brandon Smith. “Isaiah is not going to do no more than what he can do, but the things he can do he does it well.”
The Chiefs went into both the third and fourth quarters with healthy leads, only to see them slip away as Eastern Mennonite hit from long range.
Carlisle led 42-34 at the half after the two teams traded four leads and tied once in the second quarter.
Dre Grubb opened the scoring in the third with a 3-pointer to take the lead to double-digits, but the Flames answered with a 9-0 run that cut the lead to two. Carlisle finished on an 8-0 run of their own that started with an offensive rebound and putback by Eggleston and ended with a steal and fast break layup by Ryan Holliday.
Carlisle led 58-49 heading into the fourth.
The Chiefs again opened the scoring in the fourth to again go up double-digits, but again the Flames responded with a 14-6 run that cut Carlisle’s lead to three.
After holding off the Flames in the final seconds, Carlisle finished the game with a dunk by Landon Wagoner at the buzzer as the team started the celebration for the win.
“We’ve been known to tuck our chins or tuck our tails when the momentum shifts and we’ve just been kind of preaching for them to just man up, come together,” Smith said. “When teams go on runs… it’s been times when we would have folded. So I think the team is growing. And right here at the end is when we need to be growing. We’ve got the conference tournament coming up, states, I just think this is going to be a huge win. It’s a huge confidence builder. So I’m looking forward to seeing how we do from here on out.”
“We had to talk it through, talk to each other,” Eggleston said. “Make sure everyone was doing what we were supposed to do, fight for every rebound… It was a great win. A great win.”
Eastern Mennonite came into Saturday’s contest with a 13-3 record and a No. 1 ranking in the VISAA Division III state rankings. Carlisle was ranked No. 10 in the state.
“For us, we prepare every game for every team like it’s a No. 1 team, it’s just this time the guys decided to really execute and buy in and that’s what happened,” Smith said. “I don’t care what sport it is or whatever you’re competing in, you’ve got to play together to win. That’s a great team. Eastern Mennonite is a great team. That’s the only way you’re going to beat them is playing together, and I’m happy that we did.”
Carlisle was playing without senior starter Trey Carter, the team’s leading rebounder and shot blocker, who was away for a baseball workout. Carter is committed to play baseball at Florida State in the fall.
Grubb led the Chiefs with 20 points. Holiday added 16, and Fain had 12.
“It’s a huge win. I think it’s going to catapult us from here on out. We needed to win like this,” Smith said. “We needed these guys to come together to see what type of team they can be when they come together.”
Carlisle improves to 9-9 on the year, 6-3 in the VIC Conference. They’ll go on the road Friday to Fishburne Military Academy for a 6:30 p.m. game.
Carlisle 77, Eastern Mennonite 65
EM 17 17 15 16 – 65
CS 19 23 16 19 – 77
Carlisle: D. Grubb 20; I. Eggleston 19; R. Holliday 16; J. Fain 12; L. Wagoner 6; K. Stuart 4
