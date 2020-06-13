Mancino Craighead won four straight state championships as head coach of the girls basketball team at Carlisle.
After taking a season off, Craighead will be back at the helm of the program this winter.
Carlisle School announced Friday Craighead will return to his position as head coach of the girls basketball team for the 2020-2021 season. Bill Adkins, who coached the team last season, will remain as an assistant.
Craighead spent 15 seasons coaching at Carlisle School, and took over the girls' basketball team in 2008. The Chiefs won four consecutive VISAA State Basketball Championships from 2015-2018. He was also named the VISAA State Coach of the Year in 2014 and 2017.
"After taking this past season off for personal reasons, I realized how much I truly enjoy the game of basketball and impacting the lives of student-athletes," Craighead said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing the legacy that has been built here at Carlisle, and I'm excited to be back."
Janika Hunt will also return as an assistant.
The Chiefs reached the VISAA DIII state semifinals six straight seasons prior to last year, and have been to the state tournament every year since 2014. Carlisle finished the 2019-2020 season 8-14 overall and reached the state quarterfinals.
"I am excited to welcome Coach Craighead back to the Carlisle court," said Carlisle Athletic Director Melinda Brightwell. "His desire to coach area players, especially those here at Carlisle, is evident in everything he does. I know he's excited to get started working with his players."
Craighead earned his B.S. in Recreation Education in 2001 from Virginia State University and his Master's Degree in Sports Administration in 2013 from Liberty University. He began his coaching career at Fieldale Collinsville High School, where he coached football, basketball, and baseball.
"Throughout his career, Craighead has helped numerous athletes in the Martinsville-Henry County area chase their dream of playing college sports," a release from the school read. "By coming back to Carlisle School, Coach Craighead will continue to fulfill his joy of helping area athletes and fuel his competitive fire."
