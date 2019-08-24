Carlisle's boys soccer players know what it takes to reach the state title game. The Chiefs have played in the VISAA Division II state champion the last three seasons, winning in 2017 and falling to North Cross in 2018.
This season the team comes in with a new head coach, Grant Boaz, a 2013 graduate of Martinsville High School. Boaz is attempting to become the third coach in as many seasons to lead the Chiefs to the final game of the year.
Carlisle returns nine players off of last year's squad. Boaz and senior captain Will Johnston spoke with the Bulletin about the upcoming season.
(Editor's note: these separate interviews have been condensed for space and clarity.)
Bulletin: You have one game under your belt so far (a 5-0 loss to R.J. Reynolds at home last Tuesday). How do you feel like the preseason went and how are you feeling so far?
Boaz: It’s going well. Learning a little bit of a new system. Learning how to play. Getting everybody together. We want to make it more like a family atmosphere. Learning everybody, learning how everybody plays. It’s going to take a little bit of time to get that going but it shouldn’t be bad. I have a positive outlook on the season. Tuesday was a good test. I took a lot of positive notes on it and we learned.
Johnston: Obviously not the start we wanted to have but it’s always like this every year. We always get better as the season goes on. The last game against R.J. Reynolds, they’re a really good team… we play them in September and we’ll see how it goes then because I’m sure we’ll be better by then.
What have you seen out of the players so far?
Boaz: We have a good base, plenty to build off of. Plenty to work around. We’re strong through the middle, strong out wide, we just have to get it together. Get them used to playing together and get in game shape.
Grant, with you being a younger coach, do you think that's helped you ease into the role and helps the players trust you more?
Boaz: It’s helped me. I wouldn’t say it’s helped me ease into coaching but it’s helped me to get to know the team, learning the new guys. There’s some on the team that I already knew previously and they’ve helped me come in and learn the new guys, get comfortable, get accustomed and be able to be their friend but also have that line between a friend and a coach, and we’ve still got stuff to do, they’ve still got to listen, and got to get going.
I feel like a lot of them listen very well knowing that I’ve played college soccer, I’ve done the steps, I’ve done everything that they want to do and want to work towards. So they listen well, they respect me, they respect everything I’m trying to do and it also helps being closer to their age. It helps because if they’re going through something, if they need help, they know that I’m not afraid to answer and talk to them about it and help them out.
Johnston: We like him a lot because he’s young and he relates to us. He was in our position a few years ago so he knows what we go through and all the stuff we do so it’s good.
Coming into 2019 with the team having so much recent success, how has that helped ease the transition with a new coach? Does that add more pressure?
Boaz: There’s pressure anywhere you go. There’s pressure to succeed, there's pressure to make sure the kid are doing well in school. So it’s not much. I’ve dealt with pressure my entire life whether it was playing or through other areas in my life so it’s not bad, it’s not anything too difficult. We’ve just got to make sure we put the work in and lay the groundwork and when we do that we’ll be there again.
Johnston: It’s definitely easier because we always have the same goal every year to win a state championship and we all know that from Day 1. We talked about that the first day he got out here. He knows what he’s doing and we all trust in him.
What do you feel like your strengths will be this season?
Boaz: We’re very strong defensively and we have players going forward that can create on their own… If the game is not going our way they have the ability to take over a game by themselves and just say, ‘Hey, we’re here. Let’s make our stamp on it, and we go.’ That’s always good to have individuals that can decide, ‘Hey, this is our game, I'm going to take it over and win the game for you.’
What's the biggest thing you're trying to work on? What's the key to your success this season?
Boaz: Just instituting the style of play that I want to play. I want to be able to press high and getting the guys in shape because it’s a long ways to go to be able to get back and be able to do it the first 50, 60 minutes of a game.
Johnston: Believe in each other. Trust in ourselves, be aggressive and put our heart on the line for everybody else.