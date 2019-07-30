Chatmoss Country Club in Martinsville will host a Gpro Tour event next week for the first time in the course’s history.
The event, called The Chatmoss Classic, will begin on Sunday with a pro-am featuring Gpro Tour professional golfers and Chatmoss amateurs. The tournament will run from Tuesday-Thursday, August 6-8, featuring members of the Gpro Tour, a developmental tour that started in 2013 for young professionals to develop their skills for bigger tours such as the Web.com and eventually the PGA Tour.
The tournament is the first of its kind at Chatmoss, located at 550 Mt. Olivet Road in Martinsville. Plans were in the works to host the event last year, but weather related issues forced a cancellation. Chatmoss officials have been planning to bring the tour back for more than four months.
“Now that it’s coming it’s getting kind of exciting,” said Bill Sibbick, chairman of the pro-am for the event. “I think it’ll be fun for people to come out and watch because… they may be playing a developmental tour, but these guys are as good as the ones you see on TV.”
“And you’ll see some of these guys on TV in the next five years or less,” added Adam Webb, a Ridgeway native who currently plays on the Gpro Tour. Webb is one of several local golfers who will participate in next week’s event. The Magna Vista graduate has also played the Canadian and Web.com tours.
Eight former Gpro Tour players have gone on to play for the PGA Tour.
The week of events will begin with the pro-am, which will allow Gpro tour members to play alongside Chatmoss amateurs to help them with their game, and offer an inside look at the course. The pro-am will also serve as a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge, which Sibbick said was a good way for the club to give back from the event.
“When we were doing it, the owner of the tour said, ‘Hey do you want to do a pro-am?’” Sibbick said. “And I said, ‘Yea, then we can get some of our members involved.’ And I thought the best way is to associate it with a charity. And I’ve kind of personally always liked the Boys and Girls Club, and a lot of our members are active in it also, so I thought it was a great way to share with our community.”
Young people in the Boys and Girls Club will also come to Chatmoss on Tuesday following the first round for a junior golf clinic at 5:30 p.m. The clinic is free and open to any young golfers who want to learn from the pros. Following the clinic will be long drive and nearest-to-the-pin contests.
Monday’s practice rounds, and all three rounds of the tournament, will begin at 7:30 a.m. All events for the week are free admission for spectators, though donations benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge are welcome.
“We are pleased that the Gpro Tour selected Chatmoss Country Club to host one of its events,” Gus Barber, Chatmoss Board President, said in a release. “It gives us an opportunity to showcase our golf course and facilities. As an added bonus, we are able to support an important nonprofit organization in our community.”
Full itinerary for the week is listed below:
2019 Chatmoss Classic Itinerary
Sunday
1:30-6:30 p.m. – Pro-am event
Monday
7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Player Practice Rounds
Tuesday
7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Tournament First Round
5:30-6 p.m. – Junior Clinic
6-7 p.m. – Long Drive Contest
7-8 p.m. – Nearest Pin Contest
Wednesday
7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Tournament Second Round
Thursday
7:30 a.m. – Noon – Tournament Final Round
