It’s common for high school coaches to go to clinics and talks to learn from college coaches.
It’s not often that college coaches try to learn from their counterparts in the high school ranks.
Martinsville athletic director Tommy Golding recalled a time not long after Husky Hall retired as Martinsville High School’s boys basketball coach, former University of Kentucky coach Tubby Smith called up Hall’s predecessor with the Bulldogs, Troy Wells, for advice.
“He (Smith) called Coach Wells wanting to know about one of Husky’s defenses that they ran,” Golding said. “He was wanting Coach Wells to explain it to him again because they were trying to implement it.
“You don’t have a lot of high school coaches that have college coaches calling them wanting to know stuff… I can remember more than once at meetings college coaches were going to go listen to Husky Hall speak.”
Hall’s talents as a coach were more than evident during his storied 31 year career with the Bulldogs. In that time, he won more than 600 games and seven state titles. Golding was sure Hall likely had “many, many offers” to move up to the next level, but his heart was always with the Bulldogs.
Hall passed away on Sunday at the age of 91.
“He was a college coach at a high school," Golding said. "A big time college coach coaching at a high school."
“I’m sure he had more than ample opportunity to do that,” said Wells, who was an assistant for Hall for 16 seasons. “I think he was just really comfortable in himself and what he was doing at the high school level. He enjoyed being in that atmosphere there at Martinsville. He loved Martinsville.”
Hall was an avid fan of University of North Carolina basketball, and was a bigger fan of UNC’s hall of fame coach Dean Smith. Under Smith, the Tar Heels were famous for what they called a “run and jump defense,” a full-court, man-to-man press that relied on players being aggressive and using defense to force turnovers that translated into easy transition baskets.
Hall implemented the same defense with his Bulldogs teams, to wild success. Martinsville reached the state finals in eight straight seasons from 1979-1986, winning five titles in that span.
“In my mind that is just an unbelievable, phenomenal statistic,” Wells said. “Most coaches coach an entire career and never get a chance to coach in a final four or a state championship game… Those are lifetime memories that you tell kids about and you tell them to cherish those memories.”
Hall got the chance to meet Smith when UNC was recruiting Martinsville standout Jeff Adkins in 1979. Adkins eventually chose to attend the University of Maryland, but the attention he brought Martinsville from college coaches left an impact on Hall.
“Coach Smith came to an outdoor court down at Druid Hills on a number of occasions,” Wells said. “I think it really pleased Husky in the fact that Coach Smith took an interest in Jeff and took an interest in Martinsville.”
Hall was described as a strategic coach who was all about fundamentals - good rebounding, perfecting a jump shot, making free throws. No flash, no pizazz, just good basketball.
He stayed on me all the time,” said Charlie Holland, who played for Hall from 1983-1984. “I was a point guard… but every time I made a move I would take it between my legs or behind my back or something and he would look at me and say ‘Charlie… You’ve got all the chili, all the mustard, you’re nothing but a hot dog.’ And he stayed on me about just being a plain basketball player.
“He just didn’t want you to do the extra stuff. All he wanted was good, sound, fundamental basketball. And that’s the part I mean about being very serious and detailed… You didn’t need the extra stuff. That was just Husky, that was the way he was.”
But even though players may not have always liked Hall’s coaching, they respected him, and liked the way he worked so hard to make his teams a family.
“He could relate to you no matter what side of Martinsville you came from,” Holland said. “He had a way to get everybody to come together as one, and I think that was a good attribute about him.”
“He just had a way of communicating with kids,” Wells said. “He was so down to earth. He was a perfectionist and he really demanded a lot of out the young men that he worked with, but he was so caring as well.
“He was a father figure to a lot of kids. He just took a genuine interest in them and had a very unique way of interacting and relating to kids and he was able to mentor a lot of kids. A lot of young men came through the program there at Martinsville who are indebted to Coach Hall for all he did for them.”
Hall also made sure that his legacy at Martinsville remained after his left. Wells went on to become head coach of the Bulldogs for 16 seasons, winning three state titles, and Adkins also followed in his coach’s footsteps to the helm of the program, a position he’s held for eight years, winning two state titles of his own.
Wells said Hall went out of his way to make sure his assistant coaches felt like a big part of the program, they had value and worth, and their input was welcome.
“That was one of the things that for me was invaluable because I tried to do the same thing when I became a head coach as well,” Wells said. “He had a unique style of relating to players and coaches as well.
“It was quite an honor to be associated with a program of that stature and magnitude.”
Wells said he could have talked for hours with stories about his former boss. Because to him, and so many others around Martinsville, Hall was more than just a basketball coach, and more than just a legend on the court.
“As great a basketball coach as Husky was he was even a finer person,” Wells said. “He never met a stranger. If he met you once you had a friend for a lifetime.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.