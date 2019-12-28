It was another banner year for local sports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick Counties. Everyone has their own favorite game they watched or best 2019 local sports memory, but what did local coaches have to say?
Here’s what high school coaches in the area said when asked “what was the best game you coached in 2019?":
Pete Scouras, Martinsville Boys Soccer Coach
Going to the VHSL Class 2 State Final Four, you can’t sum up one game. The season, going undefeated all the way through and making it to the final four, that’s just, that was a really, really, really good team and great guys. It was a heck of a run. And of course Jaedyn McKinney breaking his leg in the semifinal game was definitely the worst thing of the season. But I truly in all my experiences with this crazy game, if he doesn’t get hurt I think it’s a whole different outcome. Who knows. But we had a whole lot of better chance of beating them with him. He’s such a dynamic player. The kids, Khalil Travis and Wilson Bowles and Reese Bell, the list goes on and on of the seniors that were on that team. Everybody, all the seniors, it was a special season for sure. We didn’t win the last one but it was fun and I think the younger kids, they really enjoyed it. Nobody on that team had been in that situation, the final four. I think the seniors were in 8th grade when we went before. I’m hoping it was a great experience for the seniors and then maybe the younger kids get a taste of that and want to get back, for sure.
Wilson went on to Patrick Henry Community College, and Khalil was just a dynamic player. That senior class was special. I was hoping they could make it the final four and they did, they worked their butts off. I hope that they have fond memories of that. I know I did. Those were great, great kids to work with. Just awesome. And the whole team, not just seniors, we’ve got some kids coming back. Who knows. You’ve just got to go in and think positive and do what you do. You make it your own. I’m hoping the sophomores and juniors really respond to what happened last year because it was a special thing. To go into the final four undefeated, what the heck? That’s just shows you the work of the kids.
Brandon Johnson, Bassett Football Coach
Beating William Byrd was a really big highlight, we hadn't beat them before. And beating Dan River for homecoming, it was our first homecoming win since I've been at Bassett. But it's pretty hard to top the Magna Vista game. It was the last game of the year, the stadium was packed. I won't forget that. The walk down to the field, my players had never played in front of a crowd that big. They were cheering and going crazy. It was just a big moment for our program to follow up last year's win and keep the Smith River trophy. That was a pretty big highlight. And making the playoffs. This year we proved we can be competitive in the district and the program is moving up. But the homecoming win was a big highlight, our seniors had never won on homecoming, and then getting to send them out with a win over Magna Vista was really special.
Kevin Underwood, Bassett Boys and Girls Cross Country and Track Coach
My best memory from this past cross country season was seeing our boys and girls team win both team titles for the 1st time ever I believe in history. It was great seeing both teams have this success with all 14 runners contributing to the victory with all of them earning All-Piedmont District. I was amazed seeing the teamwork and excitement of all the runners from the middle school team up to the high school team regardless of their standing on the team. #Flock
My memory from the outdoor season was the completion of an outstanding high school career by Devontay Ross of Bassett High School. He rounded out his career with two all-state performances in the 100-meter dash and the 300-meter hurdles. Devontay ended up 6th in 100-meter dash and a 3rd place finish in the 300-meter hurdles at the VHSL Class 4 outdoor track state championship. Super proud of all the work Devontay has put in over the years and excited to see where his track career takes him.
Krissy Esget, Magna Vista Swim Coach
Ending 2019 and bringing in 2020 has brought a lot of high hopes for the Magna Vista swim team! We have a lot of new swimmers this season, most in which have never swam competitively before. We swam our first meet of the season on December 6, and both our girls and boys relay teams came in first place. The camaraderie among these young athletes is amazing to watch as a coach. They motivate each other not only at meets, but at practice as well. Swimming is not an easy sport. It takes patience, discipline, and dedication to get the technicalities of each stroke. Magna Vista’s swim team may be small in numbers, but we are big in heart! As a Coach, I am proud of every single one of my swimmers and how hard they work!
Lynn Murphy, Martinsville Swimming and Diving Coach
The swimming and diving state championship, I loved seeing Wilson Bowles, Tanner Ingram, and Tyler Lawless excel and be successful in an event our program had literally just started. Being able to get three guys to learn 11 dives in about three months with them having hardly any previous experience just proves how athletic and hardworking those guys are. The goal was to get there and have a good time, but not only did they make it to states they finished 1, 2 and 3.
Jennifer Yeaman, Bassett Girls Tennis
We finished 2019 with 2 big wins over Franklin County. We fell short and lost the district tourney to Halifax, 4-5, in a tie breaker at 3rd doubles (8-8) TB (6-10). This was only the second time these two newcomers Naomi Hairston and Ashley Minnick had played together. For them to lose in a tiebreak against a seasoned undefeated doubles team was amazing. They played so hard and kept their nerves grounded until the very end. It was a tough loss but so proud of how the team played and handled themselves after the match!
We made a key change in the middle of the season that made our team stronger. I firmly believe doubles can make a difference in a match. Finding connections is what it all about. At the beginning of the season I paired at No. 1 doubles Jessica Beam and Carlee Cockram, and at No. 2 doubles Megan Scott and Cara Helbert. Middle of the way through we switch and paired up cousins Beam/Scott and Cockram/Helbert. It was like a light switch flipped! Both doubles team cruised through the rest of the season finishing undefeated. It was great to finish the season watching these two pairs of duos working so effortlessly. Getting us always into a fighting chance to win the match were singles players Megan Scott who finished undefeated at #3 singles, and Cara Helbert #4 who finished with only one single’s lost during the season.
Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President
We have been very fortunate to feature some of the most exciting racing in the history of the NASCAR at Martinsville Speedway and I think in terms of witnessing the raw emotion in Victory Lane by Josh Berry and seeing one of the largest crowds we have ever hosted made the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 a race to remember for me. Berry secured Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s late model team its first victory in the prestigious event and collected a record $44,000 and his first Grandfather Clock with the win.
James Draper, Martinsville Golf Coach
I want to commend a young man by the name of Tucker Agee. He was my only player on the team this year, and despite being a beginner he put forth the determination and effort to assure that MHS could even have a team this year. He had a few of his peers decide not to play at the last minute but he made it to every practice and was willing to learn. Of course he has a long way to go as golf is mastered by very few and it takes years to grasp consistency, but I look forward to him captaining our team (we do have middle school players moving up) in the future. MHS once had a point in the mid-70s where there were a half dozen Division I golfers on the team going to schools like UNC, Univ of Maryland, and Virginia Tech. During my time playing at MHS we won conference and were respectable but not to that level. My dad coached the golf team for ten years at MHS and won many conference and regional championships with a number of youth playing on the collegiate level. With that being said, my job is to grow the game of golf in our area and junior golf has a special place in my heart and I want it to get back to what it once was but it takes a Tucker Agee to assist in starting that transition.
Joe Favero, Magna Vista Football Coach
Opening the season at Liberty University and giving the opportunity for our players to experience playing a game in a Division 1 stadium. We played great on the big stage and the whole team really enjoyed Liberty commit Louis Taylor putting on a show on what will become his home field. I was glad this team and these kids got to experience it. I don't think you can start a season better than we did in 2019.
Scott Gardner, Magna Vista Golf Coach
My best memory and most awesome performance came at our biggest match of the year, on October 1 at the Region 3D golf tournament with a berth at the state level on the line. Traveling to Bristol, Virginia and playing at the 6,235 yard Golf Club of Bristol, Wil Gardner put on a dramatic finish that fell just short of qualifying for the state golf tournament in Williamsburg. Wil, the captain for the Magna Vista Warriors and fresh off being 3-time medalists during the regular season, finished with a fury, birdieing three of the last four holes, for a total of five birdies for the day. But he could not overcome a slow start to card a 78 for the day. This did earn him First Team All-Region 3D honors and showed he can compete at the next level, and it made his coach proud of his determination and "will" to fight. Looking forward to 2020 season and new accomplishments!
Donny Rakes, Patrick County Girls Basketball Coach
I have given your question some thought, we played a lot of memorable games in our past season. The Piedmont District Championship was a great game, but when I posed the question to my coaches, my wife, and a few others the overwhelming immediate response was, “Are you kidding? It has to be when Abby hit ‘the foul shot’ against Northside!” I agree but maybe not for reasons immediately obvious.
It simply embodied to me why we play this game of basketball. It had it all: a superstar for Northside who scored 45 points, key play after key play from our seniors to keep us in the game, a 26-game home winning streak on the line, a win-or-go home outcome on the line, a capacity, overflow crowd so loud at times my kids couldn’t hear me in the huddle, a chance to play the next game to qualify for the states. To say the least, it had all the ingredients of a classic game. But it all came down to the efforts of two role players who had supported the team all year, out of the lime light, overshadowed by talented teammates. One, freshman Suzanne Gonzales, who was in the game because Sierra Hubbard had fouled out. The other, sophomore Abby Dillon, our soft-spoken center who only shoots the ball with great reluctance. In my mind it reminded me of all the kids on a playground or in the backyard who played out a fantasy to win the game in the last second with a spectacular play or hitting the game winning shot with no time left.
The game was back and forth, both teams going on runs to take sizeable leads only to be one upped by the other side. An old fashioned 3-point play by Lindsey Marshall with 39 seconds tied the game at 69. Northside missed a shot with 18 seconds left, we rebounded and called time out. The play was designed for Izzy Beasley to take it to the hole with 6 seconds left. After contact the ball bounced out of bounds with 1.6 seconds left, Northside ball. Gonzales, the 6’1 jumping jack, guarded the inbounds passer. The play was designed to hit Tracey Hueston (who had scored an incredible 45 points) at the top of the key for a last second shot (Grant Hill to Christian Laettner style). Gonzales timed her leap perfectly and literally spiked the ball back into the inbounder, who had one foot in bounds on her follow through. Patrick County ball with 1.0 seconds remaining. Timeout PC, I literally had to yell the play to my kids in the huddle as the crowd noise was deafening. We lobbed the ball toward the basket, Abby was supposed to catch and shoot before the buzzer. As the 6’3” Dillon touched and tried to shoot, she was smacked by at least six hands for a foul call with 0.1 second left. Neither team had a timeout to either ice the shooter or offer encouragement. Just a kid on the foul line alone, feeling as much or more pressure than few of us will ever have to endure in any circumstance of life. The crowd roared as she stepped to the line, then in unison quieted till you could have heard a pin drop. The first shot missed and the collective groan put me in mind of the air going out of a balloon. One more shot - I still wonder why it went in. Was it a finely tuned athlete who shot 100 free throws a day in practice? Was it willed by the support of her teammates who were holding hands and telling her “you got this,” or the crowd? Maybe, just maybe, it was for every kid in their backyard playing out the dream of winning the game at the last second. My money is on a combination of all the above with a heavy percentage going to living out that dream. I know for a fact those two kids gave the Patrick County community the longest, best 1.6 seconds imaginable.
Janika Hunt, Carlisle Volleyball Coach
This was not the best game I've coached, it was the best game I've seen my team play. Throughout the season we played up and down. We had the skills to compete with most teams but did not always bring the fire.
This particular game was the most interesting game I'd seen in a while. We were not playing to the best of our abilities and were down by like 15. I called a timeout and told the team, ‘I'm only calling this timeout to break their serve. I know each of you is capable of playing better that what you are. We should not be losing. Go out there and fix it.’ The opponent missed their serve. Alyson Gammons was up to serve. I told her to just get it in. She served to tie the game. Six were aces but most points required us to play it out. The intense moment was the point that would actually tie the game. I watched my players turn the game completely around. Everything finally clicked for them. They began running plays without me calling them, trying to hit the open spots, communicating, and hustling. Everything looked perfect. I was so amazed that I stopped coaching and just watched.
As I looked in the stands the spectators were in awe on the edge of the bleachers. Both benches and all coaches were just looking. No one was talking except the players on the court. The rally literally went on for about three minutes. We won the rally. And as the crowd and bench cheered, I noticed at least 9 of the 12 girls on the court were picking themselves up off the floor. Both teams had played harder that rally than the entire game but it was so interesting and fun to watch. After the game, the players were talking and said, ‘My heart felt like it was about to jump out my chest. I'm not sure if I was tired, nervous, or excited. That was fun.’
Aside from being proud, I was more excited to actually witness the game. Otherwise I probably wouldn't have believed it.
Charlie Holland, Martinsville Girls Basketball Coach
My favorite game coached was the second district game vs Patrick County.
David Cunningham, Bassett Baseball Coach
Our home win against Halifax earlier in the season. They were undefeated and we were 4-3. It gave us confidence that we could play and beat anyone as long as we play fundamentally, kept fighting together, and didn’t give up. It gave it confidence in later walk-off wins against Rockbridge County, Patrick County, Magna Vista, and Chatham.
Jessica France, Magna Vista Volleyball Coach
I want to mention the Piedmont District tournament where we defeated Bassett to make it to the championship game. We battled back from down 17-6 in the fourth set to win. Out of the timeout, Danielle Draper had an ace, and Mackenzie Hairston and Morgan Smith had kills to cut the lead to three. Another ace by Draper, and kills by Hairston and Carlee Ashworth tied the score for the first time in the set at 21-21. The girls worked extremely hard all season. I just told them to find that heart, find that pride. They worked way too hard to give up and they pulled it out. It was a good game, but thankfully we were able to come out on top.
Marcus Toney, Patrick Henry Community College Men's Basketball Coach
One of the most memorable moments that we had would be the big win that we had at Pitt Community College. On January 27, PHCC defeated #23 nationally ranked Pitt Community College 76-72 at their place. That win snapped an 11-game winning streak for Pitt Community College. Not only was it a big win for us, it was a great display of sportsmanship as we did not celebrate the win until we reached the locker room. Because of this, Pitt Community College’s Vice President called our President, Dr. Angeline Godwin, to commend our team for showing such great respect and sportsmanship after the big win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.