A sunny morning turned into a rainy afternoon at Martinsville Speedway ahead of the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500. The race was the first NASCAR Cup Series night race and first mid-week race in the track’s history. It was run without fans in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic, with only essential personnel with the teams and media allowed inside the gates. Results of the race were too late for publication. See http://www.MartinsvilleBulletin.com/sports for full race results and analysis.