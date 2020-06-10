Martinsville Speedway was nearly as quiet on Wednesday as it was on the day this year’s spring race originally was scheduled to be run.
With only about 900 essential personnel allowed at the track, and strict social distancing guidelines in place, this hardly sounded like a race day in the hours leading up to Wednesday night’s NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, a race that was to be run on May 9 but was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The closest anyone not on a pit crew or team could get to the action on Wednesday was the press box high above the stands in Turns 1 and 2. The sounds of cars on the track for practice were replaced by the sounds of train horns on the railroad track running parallel to the backstretch, the occasional helicopter coming in for a landing, and beeps of ambulances parking to get in position before the evening’s main event. Cars didn’t even fire the engines until it was time to do so for the race. The only time they moved off of Pit Road was to go through tech.
The quiet inside the track before NASCAR’s 11th Cup Series race of the season was in stark contrast to the noise the sport has made in recent weeks. After being the first of the major sports in the U.S. to come back during the pandemic, all eyes have been on the racing world for a number of reasons, and NASCAR hasn’t shied away from the attention.
The most noise in the press box before Wednesday’s race came around 4:45 p.m., when NASCAR announced it was once and for all prohibiting the display of the Confederate flag from all events and properties.
“The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” the statement read. “Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special.”
The announcement is the latest in a long list of ways NASCAR has taken a hard stance in the wake of protests across the country following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers last month.
Drivers Bubba Wallace and Ty Dillon have been among the most vocal, with Wallace, the only black driver in any of NASCAR’s top three series, appearing on CNN earlier this week to call for a ban of the Confederate flag. Wallace’s car also had #BlackLivesMatter written across the side for Wednesday’s race.
Dillon appeared in a video with nearly a dozen NASCAR drivers to show solidarity with the black community and promise to listen and learn when it comes to race issues.
Before Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, NASCAR President Steve Phelps also gave a message promising the sport will “do better” when it comes to racial inequality.
The sport also released a statement on Twitter vowing to continue to do work and “embrace our responsibility to help bridge the racial divide that continues to exist in our country.
“The NASCAR family, like so many others, is hurt and angered by the immensely troubling events that have taken place across our country in recent weeks,” the statement read. “For us to heal and move forward as a nation, we all need to listen more and be united in the stand against racism, hatred, senseless violence and loss of life. And we must all hold ourselves accountable to driving positive change.
“While our sport has made progress over the years, there remains much work to be… We must do better and our commitment to promoting equality and inclusion continues and will never waiver.”
Amid a rainy evening, the cars on the track eventually fired up and started making noise at Martinsville Speedway. It wasn’t quiet for long.
If NASCAR has showed us anything this week, this is no time to be silent.
“It is our responsibility to no longer be silent,” drivers Daniel Suarez and Tyler Reddick and former driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. said in a video.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276) 638-8801 ext. 241.
