Martinsville Speedway will be the home of a coronavirus testing site beginning at noon on Wednesday.
Nancy Bell, task force spokesperson of the Virginia Department of Health, said she did not know how many people the health department was expecting to get test on Wednesday, but as of Tuesday morning she said there were some spaces left for patients.
To get tested, Bell said, a person must have been prescreened by a doctor.
“What we don’t want to happen is for people to show up en masse wanting to get tested,” Bell said by phone Tuesday morning. “That’s not going to be efficient, and frankly there probably aren’t enough tests for that.
“What we’re trying to do is to have people who have called their physician's office or gone to the hospital or gone to an urgent care, and they seem to have symptoms or they seem to have exposure. With a doctor’s order they can get tested for free.”
Bell said those tested on Wednesday should receive their results in three to five days. They would be informed of those results by their primary physicians.
“The health department gets all the positives, we get a count, their name and the county they live in, and we get a few specifics, but it’s up to the physicians to call their patients back and give them their results,” she said.
Bell acknowledged the concern that, while testing is free, some local residents may not be able to afford the initial doctor’s appointment for referral for the test. She pointed out that President Donald Trump said the upcoming stimulus package would offer reimbursements to medical providers who provide services for uninsured patients during the COVID-19 crisis.
“What we’re doing right now is we’re telling people who are symptomatic to go home and isolate themselves and treat themselves like they would for any flu,” Bell said. “If they get serious symptoms, to go to the hospital. The test isn’t really going to make that much of a difference. But as you know the tests are a good way for us to see who has the virus and who they’ve been in contact with.
“Some folks will go to an urgent care, again they will need to pay for that in some way.”
The testing is open to residents of Henry and Patrick counties and Martinsville, those within The Harvest Foundation’s funding footprint. The Harvest Foundation provided a grant to get the test site set up.
Testing will take place in the display lot outside of the race track at the Speedway, located at 340 Speedway Road in Ridgeway. Speedway employees have set up the area and provided items to help the volunteers and doctors. The Speedway is also providing its Fan Care center, parking lot and access roads.
Patients will drive up and be tested while still inside their cars. Once tested they will be given instructions and asked to return to their homes.
Tim Southers, director of communications at Martinsville Speedway, said he had no way of determining how many cars will be at the track on Wednesday.
Other than helping with behind-the-scenes assistance, Southers said the Speedway is leaving the bulk of the work to the task force and Virginia Department of Health.
“The Speedway has been wonderful,” Bell said. “They’re trying to not take a central role in this because they want it to be about the testing and the health crisis, not about the Speedway. However their public relations person Tim Southers has been amazing to work with. … He’s been a real partner in all of this.”
Testing will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, beginning at noon, and will run for the foreseeable future, Bell said, with the possibility of expanded testing as needed.
