Dale Earnhardt Jr. says Hall announcement 'hasn't sunk in yet'

Dale Earnhardt Jr. appeared on the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday morning, talking about a number of subjects from his NASCAR Hall of Fame induction to continuing to race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Earnhardt was elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame class of 2021, it was announced Tuesday night.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet. It’s weird,” he told Patrick.
Earnhardt joins a class with Red Farmer and Mike Stefanik. At 45 years old, he said he feels “much too young” to be elected into the Hall, especially compared to the age of other nominees.
The 15 names on the modern era ballot nominees included Neil Bonnett, Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards, Harry Gant, and Ricky Rudd.
“I was really totally comfortable with waiting my turn,” he said.
Earnhardt said he expects everyone on the nominees list to get in at some point, because he said they all belong in there. The Hall of Fame voting was restricted to just two inductees from the 15-person list.
“I was just blown away to be selected above guys like Harry Gant, Neil Bonnett and others that truly belong in that hall of fame,” he said.
“As excited as I am to be a part of it, I’m looking forward to the future inductees as we go down the road and standing on stage with those guys. I’m getting text messages from all my friends, all the guys in the sport and the industry, even hall of famers themselves, Ray Evernham, Mark Martin, Roger Penske, and I told them, I said I can’t wait to stand on that stage next to you guys. It’s going to be an emotional experience. But I was really proud to be selected.”
In addition to being named NASCAR’s most popular driver 15 times, in his 17-year career Earnhardt won 26 Cup Series races, including two Daytona 500 victories. He was also a 2-time Xfinity Series champion.
Earnhardt won at Martinsville Speedway in 2014, and had 13 top-5 finishes in 35 starts at The Paperclip.
While Earnhardt told Patrick he “thinks” his status as a driver is retired, he plans to continue to race at least once a year in the Xfinity Series as a way to help him in the broadcast booth. Earnhardt said he’ll stick to just racing in Xfinity rather than getting back in the car for a Cup race.
“It’s a much shorter race, about half the distance,” he said. “I get to race against the guys that may be racing for Cup championships in 5, 10, 15 years.”
Earnhardt finished fifth in Saturday’s Hooters 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
“I enjoy it. I get a little chance to remind myself a lot about what being in the race car is like,” Earnhardt said. “Over the period of being in a broadcast booth, over a year, two years, three years, you forget what that heat and that stress is all about, what goes through a driver’s mind, so it really keeps all that refreshed in my memory so that when I’m in the booth I can talk a little more about what the drivers are going through with confidence.”
Earnhardt’s wife, Amy, is pregnant with the couple’s second child, a daughter, due in October. Their first daughter, Isla is just over two years old.
“Amy came into my life and gave me so much love and Isla has done the same thing,” Earnhardt said. “I’m anticipating our next delivery to add even more love to our home so I am heaven with all these girls around me.”
Earnhardt also touched on NASCAR’s recent stances in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, a movement in the sport spearheaded in part by Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace. Wallace pushed for the sport to ban the Confederate flag at all race events, a move NASCAR made official last Wednesday.
“He’s (Wallace) been very, very busy but I was very proud of him and it’s a long time coming,” Earnhardt said. “We’ve had conversations about that in our sport over the last two decades and I’m so proud of obviously Bubba but our leaders and sport standing behind him… for change. I know that’s going to be a difficult road for the majority for us going forward but this was monumental.
“Bubba said it, NASCAR reacted, that was incredible. I didn’t even know you could do that. I didn’t know you could ban a flag. So kudos to NASCAR for their efforts to support Bubba and all the sport. We just want everybody to feel comfortable when they come to the racetrack and it sucks that there’s anybody who feels that they can’t come to a race because they don’t feel wanted, don’t feel comfortable, can’t enjoy the experience. That’s not what we’re looking for. We’re looking for everybody to be able to come and watch the races and have a great time and have a great family atmosphere.”
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
