Over the last week we’ve been looking at the players from the Martinsville Phillies and the Danville Braves who went on to play Major League Baseball after getting their first taste of professional ball here in our area.
The Phillies were a rookie league affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies from 1988-1998. As members of the Appalachian League, they played their home games at Hooker Field. The Braves have been a rookie league affiliate of the Atlanta Braves since 1993, also in the Appalachian League, playing their home games at Dan Daniels Memorial Park.
In the interest of fairness, the column only looked at the first 11 seasons of the Braves, but as expected, the Danville squad produced quite a few more major leaguers in that time. However, Martinsville wasn’t lacking in star power:
Danville Braves (1993-2003)
- 52 future Major Leaguers
- 8 future all-stars
- 1 future Rookie of the Year
- 1 World Series MVP
Martinsville Phillies (1988-1998)
- 25 future Major Leaguers
- 5 future All-Stars
- 1 NL MVP
- 1 future Rookie of the Year
When you compare future stars at each position, things are closer between the two teams than expected too. Here’s a look at which team had the advantage at each position on the field.
Shortstop
Advantage - Martinsville
The shortstop position is the only one where both local teams had legitimate future stars. But while the Braves' Rafael Furcal had a great career, the Phillies' Jimmy Rollins was much better.
Rollins, made three All-Star Games, won four Gold Gloves, a Silver Slugger, and was the National League MVP in 2007. He led the NL in at-bats, fielding percentage, and triples four times, and plate appearances three times.
Furcal, also a switch-hitter, was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2000, but never won any major awards after that. He hit .281/.346/.402 over 1,600 career games.
Starting pitcher
Advantage – Danville
Danville’s Adam Wainwright has been playing for the St. Louis Cardinals for 14 season, being named an all-star three times, and three times finishing in the top-4 of Cy Young voting. The right-hander has two Gold Glove awards, a Silver Slugger, and has led the NL in wins, starts, shutouts, and innings pitched twice. In 316 starts he has a career ERA of 3.39.
No starters for Martinsville come close to Wainwright’s career. The best to take the mound for the Phillies was Carlos Silva, who finished his career with a 70-70 record and a 4.68 ERA over 180 starts between 2002-2010.
Reliever
Advantage – Martinsville
Martinsville had a future all-star reliever, though, in Ricky Bottalico, who was named to the 1996 NL squad while a member of the Philadelphia Phillies. Bottalico finished 8th in saves in the NL twice in his career, finishing with a 3.99 ERA over 12 seasons.
The best reliever for Danville was John Rocker, who only lasted four seasons in MLB, collecting 88 saves in 280 appearances on the mound.
Centerfield
Advantage – Danville
This one wasn’t close. Danville’s Andruw Jones was a borderline Hall of Famer in his 17 MLB seasons, 12 of which were spent in Atlanta. Jones won 10 Gold Glove awards, was a 5-time All-Star, and a Silver Slugger winner. He had 1,200 RBIs and 1,900 hits over his career, and had a .990 career fielding percentage with 124 outfield assists.
The best centerfielder for Martinsville was Reggie Taylor, who had a career -0.6 WAR with just 117 hits and 14 homeruns over 5 MLB seasons.
Third Base
Advantage – Martinsville
Martinsville wins this battle easily. Scott Rolen started his career as the 1997 NL Rookie of the Year, and over 17 MLB seasons he was named to seven all-star teams and won eight Gold Glove awards, as well as a Silver Slugger. Rolen hit .281 with a .364 on-base percentage for his career, with 316 homeruns, 1200 RBIs, and 118 stolen bases.
Danville’s best third baseman was Andy Marte, who had a career -1 WAR, with 186 hits in 854 at-bats, a career .218 batting average and 21 homeruns.
Right Field
Advantage – Danville
Jermaine Dye wasn’t a huge star in Major League Baseball, but his claim to fame was being named the 2005 World Series MVP with the Chicago White Sox after hitting .438 with a .526 on-base percentage in that season’s fall classic.
Dye finished his 14 year career with two all-star appearances, a Gold Glove, and Silver Slugger award. He hit .274/.338/.488 with 325 homers.
Martinsville’s best right fielder was Jorge Padilla, who in one season with the Washington Nationals in 2009 had a career -0.6 WAR, collecting three hits in 25 at-bats.
Catcher
Advantage – Martinsville
Mike Lieberthal was Martinsville’s lone backstop to become an all-star, making the NL team in 1999 and 2000. Lieberthal finished in the top-5 in games started at catcher six times in his 14 year career, and won a Gold Glove award in 1999. He finished with a career .274 batting average with 150 homeruns.
Danville’s most successful catcher was Brayan Peña, who played 437 career games behind the plate with a 0.2 career WAR. Peña had 468 hits and 23 homerun for a career .259 batting average.
First Base, Second Base, Left Field
Advantage – Danville
Martinsville took a 4-3 lead, but having fewer future major leaguers hurts Phillies in the rest of the way. Martinsville didn’t have a single player go on to play first base, second base, or left field in MLB, and while Danville didn’t really have huge stars at any of those positions, the Braves win by default.
Danville had decent players at both first and second base. Adam LaRoche won a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger, hitting .260 with 255 career homeruns over a 12 year career with six different teams as a left-handed first baseman. Marcus Giles was Danville’s best second baseman, with a career 16.7 WAR. Giles played seven seasons, all in Atlanta, and was a 2003 all-star. He hit .277/.353/.429 for his career, and finished second in the NL in doubles and assists twice.
Left field was sort of a dark hole for both Danville and Martinsville. The Braves saw three players reach the majors – Damon Hollins, Randall Simon, and Mike Hessman – but between the three they had a combined 0.4 career WAR, 669 hits, and 2,500 at-bats. Not great, but better than the Phillies, who didn’t have anyone.
Next week we'll take a look at the Martinsville Astros, a short-season rookie league affiliate of the Houston Astros that played at Hooker Field from 1999-2003.
