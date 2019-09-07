The hope for an undefeated season is still alive for the Magna Vista Warriors. A hot start in the first half and great defense throughout the game propelled the Warriors to a 20-6 win over the Dan River Wildcats in Ringgold Friday night.
"This is a tough place to play down here," said Magna Vista head coach Joe Favero. "We've been doing this a long time, coming down here, and its always a tough fought, physical game and they have some great athletes and they did a great job of getting their guys ready to play and they played hard."
Warriors defensive back Freddie Roberts had two interceptions in the first quarter, one of them resulting in a 35-yard return for a touchdown that broke the game wide open, 6-0.
Roberts's second interception came with five minutes left on a third-and-long attempt by Dan River.
Another key defensive stop for Magna Vista came when Dan River set up shop in their own territory with 25 seconds left in the second quarter. Dan River quarterback Tracy Glass scrambled and broke away and ran down the Warriors sideline, hoping to put Dan River in contention to win.
However, Warriors defensive back Rion Martin had other plans. Martin was able to strip the ball away from Glass within 10 yards of the endzone. Magna Vista recovered in their own territory, shutting Dan River out in the first half.
"They made the plays that they needed to make," Favero said. "I thought they did a great job assisting all night. We did a great job with their passing game. Their quarterback (Glass) is really good and their wide receivers are good too. I thought our secondary played great. They put pressure on them a lot which made it tougher."
Dan River made strides getting the ball downfield, but penalties and the toughness of Magna Vista made it seem as if they were not going to break through. The Wildcats' only score of the game came with five minutes left in the third quarter. Wildcats running back Nasir Coles shook off a few Warriors to break away on a 40-yard touchdown run.
Magna Vista (2-0) will return home next week to face William Fleming in a non-conference game. Dan River (1-1) will hit the road to face Martinsville. Both games are at 7 p.m.
