The success of Martinsville High School's sport program through the decades can't be understated.
The school boast more state championships than any other basketball team in Virginia High School League history, winning back-to-back state titles as recently as 2015 and 2016. Even more recently, the Bulldogs boys soccer program went undefeated until the state quarterfinals a season ago, and the girls basketball team has reached the state tournament four straight seasons.
All of that success in other sports was part of the reason Martinsville student Trinity Gravely was so upset the school didn't have a softball team.
Gravely, now a junior at MHS, has been playing softball since eighth grade, and the multi-sport athlete said it's her favorite by far.
“I love the communication and the teamwork of the sport,” Gravely said. “I also love the competition between other schools... because I have been to a lot of schools and you see a lot of people you know and you get to play with them again and again each year. It just becomes fun. I like to be competitive.”
Gravely set out to restart the softball program at Martinsville last year, talking with Martinsville Schools Superintendent Zeb Talley and Athletic Director Tommy Golding. She recruited former softball coach Charlie Holland as the team's head coach, put up flyers around the school, and got players together for conditioning workouts in the offseason, trying to get enough girls together to field a full team.
Gravely got enough interest to have a junior varsity squad last season. It was the first time the school had had a softball team since the end of the 2016 season.
“I was most looking forward to showing other schools that Martinville is not just a football school and we're not just a basketball school,” Gravely said. “Our spring sports are really good as well and starting a softball team, I really wanted to show other schools that we're really good at what we do... I wanted to show people that softball can also win championships here at Martinsville High School, not just basketball. And that's what I really wanted to show this year that we can be as good as other teams.”
After winning one game last year and playing competitive softball in several others, the Bulldogs were able to move up to a varsity program for 2020. Holland said he had 15 girls on the roster, all but one of which had played before.
“It was going to mean a lot. I saw a lot of potential for this year,” Gravely said. “Everyone had experience. I really thought that this year was going to be a year that we were going to have some real competition with everyone else and we would be able to go neck-and-neck with these teams.
“Last year was a pre-game for us. I just wanted to make sure all the girls understood the game and stuff last year but this year we really wanted to have a good team, so it's really devastating.”
Just a few days after the Bulldogs played their first and only scrimmage, the decision was made by Governor Ralph Northam and the VHSL to cancel all spring sports through the end of the 2020 school year due to coronavirus concerns.
Holland said he's all for making sure players and students are safe and knows canceling was the right decision, but the next step is making sure his softball players maintain their enthusiasm for the sport and stick with it for 2021.
BUILDING A PROGRAM AND A FAMILY
The Bulldogs knew the hard work Gravely put in to making the softball team at Martinsville a reality, and the school was already in a good position to rebuild the program, Holland said, because he had heard about the increase in talent in the local parks and rec league.
Holland was no stranger to the school's softball program, having coached it in the early 2000s and 2010s when his two daughters played. Unlike in those years, though, when he started with players when they were six or seven years old and stuck with them through their high school years, with this new team he was going to have to start from scratch.
And while other schools in the area have softball players who start when they're very young and play the game year round for travel teams, even those at Martinsville who had played before hadn't been on a field in several years.
“Our team is fairly new. I was looking forward to getting stronger as a player, sharpening my skills and playing against teams that are more experienced than us,” said sophomore Savannah Brown. “I was looking forward to that rubbing off on us, getting stronger, and working more as a team.”
Brown said she doesn't play for any other teams or leagues other than the high school.
Holland and Gravely wanted to make sure that the 20 or so games the Bulldogs played in the spring wasn't the only exposure players had to the game. They put together a summer team last year that played in a tournament and practiced several days a week for about a month.
“I wanted to be as ready for this year as we could be because we hadn't been playing for a year,” Gravely said. “I wanted to make sure they were as ready as they could be, bringing in the new girls, making sure they knew how to play or getting an idea of the game before we started.”
As they learned the game, they also learned how to play with one another. Rebuilding a team, Brown said, and going through it together helped build the bond between the Bulldogs. That bond would have only been strengthened with more games.
“As you play more you learn how other players work with you and how you can work with them better,” Brown said. “And honestly their strengths rub off on you and your strengths rub off on them...
We're a group. I think honestly, we work hard, we love each other, and we love the game. It's just about how we can work more fluidly together.”
“I thought, we're still learning, we're still getting used to everything with it being our second year back but I thought we were going to have a pretty good season,” said junior Lali Vazquez. “I kind of just wanted to play. I really like softball. I was looking forward to all the games, practicing more, learning how to get better.”
Vazquez started playing softball in fifth grade, but quit for a few years before coming out for the JV team last year. It was the team-building time, going to away games, being on the bus late into the night, practicing, and working with her teammates she said she'll miss the most this season.
“I was pretty bummed out. I was pretty disappointed. I was going to miss having something to do. I was going to miss playing with our team,” she said. “We barely just got our softball team back last year so we were all looking forward to it.”
FUTURE CONCERNS
As with any program in a rebuilding phase, losing a year of competition could be a huge setback, but Holland said so far his players seem motivated. He's had players texting him ever since the cancellation announcement asking if they can get together and practice, work on conditioning, or just have a team meeting.
While none of that is possible now, he's in the beginning stages of making plans for the summer and fall. He'd like to set up some tournaments with other local high school teams in the area, similar to the local high school league baseball teams play in.
If anything, he'd at least like to have a day teams in the Piedmont District can play games and have one big senior day to celebrate the players who didn't get a chance to play their final season. The Bulldogs had one senior on the roster this year.
Summer tournaments, too, are another way for new players to simply learn the game, and play a different level of competition. And if the tournaments are a part of the school program, Holland said, there aren't as many factors keeping players away as there are for other travel ball teams.
“If you think about it, so many of girls around here, they have to travel so far to play on a softball team, and it can get kind of costly,” Holland said. “If you go out and try to play for some of those teams, they really take some of the more known players and it's hard for girls on my team to make teams like that because they're not one of the premier players around.
“Some of those girls started at 10, my girls might not have started until they were 13 or 14 so they're already three or four years behind and it kind of hurts.”
Gravely knows, too, that whether they're playing games or practicing or just conditioning, the more time the players spend together the more outsiders will want to be a part of it. Her hope is that the program at Martinsville can soon get on par with other teams in the PD.
“I just feel like we need a lot more participation with girls in the high school,” Gravely said. “We don't have as many girls who are willing to play like what Magna Vista does or the Henry County schools have. We have I think 12 girls who wanted to play this year. We should have at least 30 girls trying out. I just feel like if we played more in the summer, did a lot more advertising and a lot more letting the school amp up our spring sports we'd have a lot more participation than we do now.”
Holland has seen in the past very good softball players at Martinsville transfer to schools with better, more established programs. He's also seen those same players move on to play at the college level.
That level is where Gravely would like to eventually go one day too, but transferring isn't something she's thinking about to make that happen. She'd rather stay with the Bulldogs and help the program there, while making herself better.
There is still that fear though that her plans could be cut short, though.
“It is a big worry this year that everyone fell off and a lot of us juniors who really love playing the game we will not be able to play our senior year, which we all want to do,” Gravely said.
“One thing I hate about it this season getting cut short, we are in a rebuilding stage and that's going to throw us behind. I really hate that for the kids,” Holland said.
FOR LOVE OF THE GAME
Brown said she loved the idea of having a fall league or playing tournaments this summer, whenever sports resume. She jumps at the chance to get stronger and strengthen her skills, and work with her team again.
She's also “most definitely” going to return for the spring of 2021, a future prospect she's very excited about.
“Honestly, it's a fun game,” she said. “It's a way to get exercise and work as a team. You have a new family, basically.”
A lot of Brown's enthusiasm for softball comes from Gravely's love of the game.
“She's one of the best parts of the team, honestly,” Brown said.
For now, Holland said he's staying focused on getting through this tough time, and keeping it all about the girls, continuing to try to rebuild when the time is right.
“We'll get back and we'll practice when we can have more girls on the field again. I think we'll still be ready for next year,” he said. “I'm so close with the kids that I coach it's hurting me just as much as it hurts them because I do spend a lot of time with them as well.”
All the Bulldogs can do now is be ready to hit the field as soon as they can, and stay positive through it all.
“That's the kind of family we have,” Brown said.
