In 2019, the Smith River Sports Complex held an organized event on all but two weekends of the year. It hosted 33,000 people from 21 states, and countless others from Henry County and Martinsville who used the the facility for its walking trails, fields, and playgrounds.
After a record year, the complex’s management set a goal for 2020 to have some sort of event or organized activity every weekend – whether that be hosting a tournament, field rental, birthday party at the picnic shelter, or someone renting out the meeting room. And through February that goal was still intact. The Complex hosted teams from 16 different states in two months.
“We were on pace to probably finish the fiscal year with our best year yet, which is really great in the 10 years we’ve been here, almost 11 now,” said Houston Stutz, SRSC director of operations and marketing.
That was before COVID-19.
The complex was forced to shut down March 31, locking down all of the fields and playground. Since then, Stutz said, he’s counted 21 events or series that have been canceled, including eight events that would have brought in out-of-town guests and likely required hotel stays — a total of nearly 15,000 people.
In the spring and summer, the complex typically hosts various high school and college soccer games, practices and tournaments, college ultimate Frisbee tournaments, the Martinsville Mayhem football team, and 7-on-7 high school football. There also is a T-Ball league run by the complex every spring – a decision on that for 2020 has not been announced – and the complex also holds management and administrative duties for the Piedmont Youth Soccer League.
Stutz said he estimates the complex has lost around $40,000 in rent, another $15,000 from concessions and about $15,000 from donations as part of the “Friends of the Complex” annual giving campaign.
“That’s pretty big for a small complex like ourselves,” he said. “We’re small in the grand scheme of things.”
The pandemic has turned the world upside down for the complex.
“We can’t have events, we can’t have people, and obviously that’s [what] we thrive off of,” Stutz explained. “That’s what our business plan is geared towards is having people out here, so it’s been a really big hit for us. And one of the things I think is important for the community to know is how much we provide for the community.”
BEAUTIFICATION
Despite the shutdown, the complex has seen an increase in local use of its walking trails, which were not shut down by the pandemic. On the new Dick and Willie Trail segment that was built at the back of the complex last winter, a counter has recorded more than 28,000 users since it was installed in January.
After the record 2019, the complex made many renovations, including a new PA system, a new draining system put in on the lower amphitheater – where officials hope to start hosting events once the pandemic is over – replacing the two turf fields, putting in new flooring and renovating the bathrooms and concession stands, and various other landscaping and beautification projects.
BUDGET
SRSC is not fully self-sustaining. It receives operational grants from the local nonprofit Harvest Foundation twice a year, but with the organization lowering its grant amount as part of a scheduled pullback starting this July, Henry County and the city of Martinsville have both adopted in their 2021 budgets allocations towards the complex.
Henry County has allocated $16,000, according to Henry County Administrator Tim Hall, “to help close an anticipated funding gap in its (SRSC’s) next budget,” he said in an email.
The allocation is contingent upon the city including an allocation of $8,000 for the same funding gap, “because we jointly created the Southern Virginia Recreational Facilities Authority many years ago, and the SRSC helps serve both localities,” Hall said.
Martinsville’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year includes $8,000 to match the county’s allocation, City Manager Leon Towarnicki said in an email. He noted that the budget won’t be finalized until the end of June, “so we’ll have to see if that remains in the budget or not.”
Neither the county nor the city have done a direct-funding allocation to SRSC in the past. But both Hall and Towarnicki said their government agencies have previously provided labor to clear trails and help pick up trash.
Hall and Towarnicki both sit on the SRSC board of directors.
“That’s awesome to see that they’re willing to step up and help out, but this is certainly not what we expected when we were going into 2020 and how we were looking financially,” Stutz said.
The complex also received a Paycheck Protection Program loan as part of the COVID-19 federal relief program for small businesses, but would not say for how much. Stutz said the complex has four full time and nine part time employees.
LOOKING AHEAD
Stutz and the rest of the complex’s employees are already looking to the fall in hopes of getting back to normal as quickly as possible once the pandemic is over, although Stutz admits that’s hard to predict.
“I was on a call yesterday, and the guy wants to have an event in August,” he said. “I think the event would sell out but we just don’t know how we would get people out here. What are the restrictions going be? And that’s the tough part is how do you plan for that stuff? Because I don’t think that the governor is going to wave a wand and magically we can bring in 2,000 people and have them in the same place at the same time.”
Stutz said, the complex has worked with Henry County and plans to open the fields and be fully operational on June 10 in conjunction with other openings in the county.
And, as of now, Stutz said the complex is going forward with plans for the fall, when it plays host to Carlisle boys soccer and field hockey, Patrick Henry Community College men’s and women’s soccer, the Fieldale Ducks youth football, and PYSL soccer. Stutz also has hopes to host a college ultimate Frisbee tournament, either in September or October, that would bring teams from as far south as Florida and as far north as Maine.
Many questions remain about how events and sports will look in the fall, but Stutz said he is encouraged by people who are eager to schedule events and get back to normal as quickly as possible.
“Definitely good things are coming from the complex and we hope that people are as excited about it as we are and when all this stuff is over with they’re ready to come out here and be active,” he said.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
