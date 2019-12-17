Lou Whitaker may have come up short on Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame this offseason, but in 2020 he'll receive a special honor from his longtime team.
The Detroit Tigers announced Tuesday the team will be retiring Lou Whitaker's No. 1 this coming season. Whitaker, a 1975 graduate of Martinsville High School, played for the Tigers for 19 seasons beginning in 1977.
The team announced its plans on Twitter in what can be seen as a clear show of support for the longtime second baseman after the standout infielder was passed over for Hall of Fame selection earlier this month. Whitaker's name was on the ballot for MLB's Modern Era Committee's Hall of Fame vote, but came up six votes short of induction.
Whitaker was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the fifth round of the 1975 Major League Baseball Draft, just over a month after his 18th birthday. He won American League Rookie of the Year in 1978, a World Series in 1984, four silver slugger awards, and three gold gloves as a premiere second baseman, one half of a legendary double-play combo alongside MLB Hall of Famer Alan Trammell.
"What a thrill it was to watch Lou Whitaker grace the diamond for nearly two decades – a gifted talent in this glorious game," Tigers owner Christopher Ilitch said statement released by the team Tuesday. "Without question, 'Sweet Lou' is one of the greatest players to ever wear the Olde English 'D.' His hustle. His grit. His dedication.
"On behalf of Tigers fans everywhere, it was a tremendous honor to call Lou a short time ago to inform him that the Tigers are retiring his iconic No. 1 at Comerica Park during the 2020 season – where his name and number will occupy hallowed space alongside his longtime partner up the middle – Alan Trammell.
"We congratulate Lou; a Tiger legend so deserving of this recognition."
Whitaker spoke with the Bulletin last month about the possibility of getting inducted into the Hall of Fame, and said it was special that his name was among the greats who wouldn't be forgotten.
“Because once your name disappears from that sort of light, you’re sort of forgotten in the sense of nobody really goes back and thinks about players,” Whitaker said in an interview last month.
Whitaker will become the ninth player with his number retired by the Tigers, not counting Jackie Robinson, whose No. 42 has been retired throughout baseball. Almost all of the numbers retired by Detroit were worn by Hall of Famers. The most recent players given this honor were Jack Morris and Trammell, whose numbers were retired in 2018, the year they were also inducted into the Hall.
Like Trammell and Morris, Whitaker was a key member of the 1984 Tigers, who won the city's most recent World Series title.
Whitaker failing to get induction into the hall of fame was a disappointment for Detroit fans, but the Tigers will honor him anyway.
“There aren't a whole lot of words that could describe how I'm feeling right now — but surreal might be the closest one," Whitaker told the AP. “It was the honor of my life to wear the Olde English ‘D’ for all 19 years of my career, and share the diamond with so many talented ballplayers along the way.”
