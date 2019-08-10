Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN FRANKLIN AND NORTHERN HENRY COUNTIES THROUGH 600 PM EDT... AT 520 PM EDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR FAIRY STONE STATE PARK, MOVING EAST-SOUTHEAST AT 25 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MARTINSVILLE... BASSETT... SYDNORSVILLE... FERRUM... AND AXTON. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.