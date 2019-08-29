Magna Vista hosted a playoff game last season for the sixth straight year and for an eighth time under head coach Joe Favero. But finishing with a 5-6 record was not up to the standard the Warriors have set for themselves, and Favero’s youthful squad in 2018 showed signs of that inexperience throughout the season before falling to Piedmont District foe Tunstall in the first round of the Region 3D playoffs.
The Warriors come into 2019 a year older this, having lost just nine seniors off of last season’s squad. Magna Vista now has 27 seniors, and returns eight starters on offense and nine on defense, giving Ridgeway hope that the team can be back to form come Game 1 in Lynchburg at Liberty Christian Academy.
Favero talked with the Bulletin about the expectations for 2019.
Martinsville Bulletin: What have you seen in practice so far?
Favero: Our energy has been great. I think my seniors have done a good job of kind of leading and setting the tone for practice and that's really what you want… It’s a big senior class and they’ve got high expectations and I think they're excited.
Starting with the offense, you return second-team All-Piedmont district quarterback Dryus Hairston, Liberty University commit Louis Taylor at running back, and first team All-Piedmont District wide receiver Isaac Ellison. What are you hopes for the offense this year? Are there any others you’re expecting to have a big season?
JF: We're just a lot further along right now than we were last year at this point just because of the number of kids returning. We've got nine starters back on offense so the majority of our kids have done it. And even the guys who didn’t start last year have played a lot for us. They understand our expectations and understand what we're doing and it's just really about just working on timing and trying to fix the little things.
Our running backs, we've got three that have really kind of stepped up: Louis Taylor, (junior) Dekavis Preston and (junior) Kylan Brown. I think it’s going to be a good competition with those three. We can use them in different ways and keep a couple of them on the field at a time. (Senior) Ty Grant has really had a good offseason at one of the wide receiver spots and I expect a lot out of him. And (senior) Freddie Roberts as well, we can use him in a lot of lot of ways offensively. He can be in the back field, he can play slot receiver, he can play wide receiver, he can do a lot of different things for us. So we kind of use him in different ways and he understands the offense very well. We also have five senior offensive linemen and a junior that's rotating in a lot so we've got a good group there as well.
What about on the defense?
JF: Defensively we return eight starters, so a lot of guys back. I think our linebacking corp right now is probably looking like our strength. We're very deep there. Our D-line should be big and physical. Then in the secondary, Louis Taylor and Freddie Roberts kind of lead that group. DeKavis Preston as well, those three are returning starters as well.
Our energy has been way better and I think our desire to compete, we've got a lot more depth. We're probably six DBs deep, probably seven or eight defensive linemen deep. So with depth creates competition, because there's going to be some good football players that aren't starting. We'll rotate, because I like to rotate, but they aren't going to be starting, aren't going to be getting the majority of the reps. So I think that competition in practice is great for you because competition makes us better and the guys are really competing in practice. It’s going to be interesting to see who takes all these starting roles... the competition has been high and guys have been battling and that's what you want.
Is there a group that you feel could break out this year or exceed expectations?
JF: I’m hoping with the big offensive line, I’m hoping we have a really good year there. That group has a chance to be as big as any offensive line we've had for sure, and then hopefully as physical as any offensive line we've had. I expect big things out of them. I think they expect big things out of themselves. They had a really good offseason and I think they’re excited.
The Piedmont District is getting better and better. What will it take to get back to the top of the league?
JF: You've got to get better every practice. You can't take for granted a practice, you can't take off a practice, you can't take off a rep. Focus every day, get better, focus on yourself, not necessarily your opponents because you've got to play your best at the end of the season. That’s been the motto around here for a long time. The kids really understand that. They know it's going to be a progression. They know we're not going to be as good right now as we are at the end of the season, and that's okay. But the key is you don’t want to be the same at the end of the season. You want to be getting better every week and you've got to focus on yourself, fix the mistakes you make before you worry about opponents.
