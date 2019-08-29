By Chris Doherty
Patrick County has been a team pushing hard to get back to winning football. In the first two seasons under David Morrison, the work has been there, but the results haven’t always followed. This season, Morrison’s third at the helm at his alma mater, there is a true belief that the Cougars can be a playoff football team in their first season in VHSL Class 2.
We spoke with Coach Morrison over the phone to discuss the team’s offseason and what they are expecting out of Stuart come opening night.
Martinsville Bulletin: What are you looking forward to seeing out of your offense this season?
Morrison: We’re definitely more experienced than we were last year on the O-line. It’s been big. We’ve had a pretty solid offseason. These guys are guys that have been putting in a lot work… We’re looking forward to seeing how much they’ve improved over the last 365 days. By the end of the season we just kind of ran out of time at the end ... but our guys got a lot more game experience last season. They got a lot better from Game 1 to Game 10 last year. They improved throughout the season and we’ve seen a lot of strength gains over the spring and summer, so we’re really looking forward to seeing what this o-line can do.”
What do you like about what you’ve seen from your defense this offseason?
DM: Our front seven has been really solid. That’s definitely been really good, and we’ve had some really good surprises in the secondary. That was one of the concerns. We lost a few seniors that were pretty solid defenders in the secondary for us, but we’ve had some kids this spring and this summer who have really worked hard and who have really stepped up. We feel really good about what they’re going to be able to do come this fall. We’ve got a little bit more youth, but a little bit less inexperience. These guys, all of them have had some game experience ... We’ve got some guys back there that are doing a lot of good work here in the offseason and I’m going to say that our secondary is going to be pretty stout again. They’ve done very well.
What are you trying to do with special teams to make an impact when it’s called on?
DM: I’m hoping for less is more out of our punting game. We’re hoping to have to punt the ball less this year. That’s the big plan… We’ve got a very solid front and the punters have been working really hard this summer ... It’s pretty tough to replace a kid like Garrett (Worley). He’s back there every game. He’s been pretty stable for us, but these guys have been putting in the time and it’s going to pay off for them.
How important are the guys who have been with you since your first season as head coach and what are you looking for most out of them?
DM: That’s just leadership. These guys know what’s expected of them day-in and day-out. They’ve really carried the load. Kids like Bryson (Fulcher) and Jess Edwards and even Will Sprowl ... All these guys have been around here forever ... It seems like some of these guys have been around for longer than they have. You just remember them from the time that they’re in middle school ball and then JV ball and then everything else that they know how you expect things to get done and they’re really the guys that we lean on to carry things out, and they’re doing a great job. We’ve got guys in the secondary like Chris Drewery ... the kid had like three picks. He’s just another leader for us. He just does things the right way and he works hard and the kids look at him and they see how things are supposed to get done. They see that from a lot of our guys.
What is different about this year?
DM: I think the expectation is different. I think the expectation from our players is different. In the past, the expectation always felt iffy. ‘Maybe we should be better. Are we better?’ And there was kind of that question hanging in the air over their head, and now these guys are sitting here and they’re like, ‘We are better.’ They know they are better and they know they’ve put in the work and they know they’ve been working hard. The expectation from them is that they’re going to perform better. To me, that’s been the big difference.
What’s the position group that could really make a big impact for the team if they put in all together?
DM: We’re pretty solid up front. Kind of what remains to be seen is our backfield. We want to see what our backfield is going to do. We know we have some guys back there that can flat get after it and run the rock. The question is going to be are they ready? Are they going to be ready to dag-on just flat get after it? Are they going to get out there and run like we know they can? Because for us to really take that next step it’s going to be our backfield stepping up... We get Dae’Shawn Penn running back there, we get a couple of our other guys that have stepped into some of those running back roles ... we’ve got quite a few guys running back there… so we can get the ball to quite a few different guys in the backfield and in a few different ways. I feel like that these guys are just a step away from really being something special and from making us something special.
