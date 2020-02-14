Piedmont District Tournament First Round
Boys Basketball
No. 3 Martinsville 58, No. 6 Bassett 38
Martinsville played its fourth game in five day Friday when they took on Bassett at home in the first round of the Piedmont District Tournament.
The Bulldogs shook off the rust early though, taking a 12 point lead at the end of the the first and rolling to a 58-38 win over the Bengals.
Jahiem Niblett led the Bulldogs with 13pts, thanks in part to nine made free throws. Lemuel Jones added 10 points.
Martinsville coach Jeff Adkins had several players up from the junior varsity squad and experimented with a different starting lineup and some new rotations to give players more experience as the postseason begins.
"We're working on stuff. i'm still experimenting," Adkins said "But I thought it was good."
Martinsville led 31-20 at the half. After Bassett cut the Bulldogs lead to eight midway through the third, Martinsville went on a run, holding the Bengals to just seven points in the frame and taking a 45-27 lead into the fourth.
"We had a little rust early, but I thought the kids played a really good third quarter," Adkins said. "We had a lot of subs the first half, we couldn't get a rhythm going but the third quarter we got a little rhythm and I thought we played really good."
Darius Hairston led Bassett with 11 points. Five players were next in the book with four points each.
Bassett finishes the tournament with a 3-19 record, 3-10 in the PD.
Martinsville will move on to face G.W.-Danville on Monday in the tournament's semifinals. Game time is to be determined.
The Bulldogs improve to 15-5, 10-3 in the PD.
No matter what happens on Monday, Martinsville will have at least a week off before starting the Region 2C tournament. They'll host the first round game on February 25, opponent to be determined.
Girls Basketball
No. 2 Martinsville 58, No. 7 Bassett 27
Martinsville sharp-shooter Destiny Harris knocked down four 3-pointers for a game-high 14 points in a 58-27 home win over Bassett in the first round of the Piedmont District Tournament.
Harris had made 65 3-pointers this season.
Nakieyah Hairston added 13 points and Ciara Valentine had nine for the Bulldogs.
Lacey Flanagan had 10 points to lead the Bengals.
Martinsville improves to 15-5, 10-3 in the PD this season. They'll return home on Monday for the PD tournament semifinals, taking on Halifax. Game time is to be determined.
No. 4 Patrick County 46, No. 5 G.W.-Danville 34
After missing more than three weeks, Patrick County junior Sierra Hubbard returned to the Cougars Friday night, and scored 15 points with 17 rebounds in a 46-34 home win over G.W.-Danville in the first round of the PD tournament.
Logan McGhee added 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Cougars.
Patrick County had 50 rebounds and 11 steals as a team.
The Cougars trailed by seven at halftime, but came back to outscore the Eagles 10-3 in the third and 21-9 in the fourth.
"Excellent win for our kids," Cougars coach Donny Rakes said by email. "We didn't play well in the first half, missed a lot of free throws and a lot of shots rimmed out.
"The girls to their credit, did not give up, really stepped up our intensity, particularly on defense and boxed out a lot better. Defense wins and it did tonight.
"Really good to get CC Hubbard back. She was rusty and not in real good basketball shape after nearly a month off with a concussion. Her presence really lifted our team. We got great contributions on offense from Suzanne Gonzales, just her second game played this year due to knee surgery, and Abigail Epperson who missed the last two games with flu... Again just a super effort from my kids."
The Cougars improve to 13-9, 7-5 in the PD, and will move to the tournament semifinals. They'll travel to Ridgeway on Monday to take on top seeded Magna Vista, time to be determined.
