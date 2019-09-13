Bassett scored on a 73-yard pass from Jaricous Hairston to Demetrius Gill on the first possession of Friday's game at home against William Byrd, and never gave up the lead, defeating the Terriers 23-12.
After going into the second quarter with a 7-0 lead, the Bengals put together a 61 yard drive in six plays that finished with a 5-yard touchdown by Kevon Smith. On the ensuing kickoff, William Byrd was flagged for several unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, pushing Bassett's kickoff to the Terriers 20-yard line.
Ardonit Mehmeti recovered the onside kick, giving the Bengals 1st-and-goal on the 10-yard line. Two plays later Smith found the endzone again from six yards out to put Bassett up 21-0.
"Never in my life have I seen a kickoff from your own 20," Bassett Head Coach Brandon Johnson said. "I've been telling Freddie all year, 'I want you to put one in the end zone.' He says 'Coach I can get this one in the end zone. I said, 'No we want to put that thing on the ground and let's go get it.' We work on these situations every day in practice and it showed. We got the bounce, we got the rolls."
Bassett's defense came up big the rest of the way. Dylan Hairfield recovered a fumble in the second quarter and Austin McDaniel recovered another on the Terriers first possession of the second half.
Late in the third quarter, William Byrd marched down the field and had 1st-and-goal from the 5-yard line with Bassett's lead up to nine. The Bengals, though, stopped the Terriers on four straight plays for a goal-line stand to keep the lead at two possessions.
Bassett got another fourth down stop with just under six minutes to play. On the Terriers's next possession the Bengals got a sack in the endzone for a safety. The defense ended the standout game on an interception by Smith in the endzone.
"I saw every body flying to the ball," McDaniel said. "There were a couple plays there that were a little iffy but I think, especially with the goal-line stand, we all stayed together, we played as a team. It was a big win I think."
"We changed up some things pregame," Johnson said. "All week we had great practices... And we overcame some things tonight but we started out the gate and I told them we've got to get a great start at home."
Smith had 56 yards rushing on 17 carries with two touchdowns. Hairfield added 35 yards rushing. Hairston threw for 105 yards and a touchdown on 4/13 passing.
Bassett (1-2) will return home on Friday to take on Dan River at 7 p.m.
Bassett 23, William Byrd 12
WBHS 0 6 6 0 - 12
BHS 7 14 0 2 - 23
First quarter:
BHS 11:30 - D. Gill catch from J. Hairston (kick good)
Second quarter:
BHS 8:35 - K. Smith 5 run (kick good)
BHS 7:45 - K. Smith 6 run (kick good)
WBHS 2:01 - D. Hatfield 5 run (kick blocked)
Third quarter:
WBHS 5:23 - D. Hatfield 5 run (kick blocked)
Fourth quarter:
BHS 5:54 - safety
Bassett:
Rushing:
D. Hairfield 12/35; K. Smith 17/56, 2TD; J. Hairston 5/-28; A. Mehmeti 4/3
Passing:
J. Hairston 4-13, 105yds, TD
Receiving:
D. Gill 1/73, TD; K. Smith 1/12; D. Hairfield 2/20
WBHS
Rushing:
D. Hatfield 22/103, 2TD; L. Baker 2/1; J. Webb 2/1; E. Tinsley 1/-5
Passing:
D. Hatfield 9/24, 95yds, INT
Receiving:
E. Tinsley 5/66; Z. Gross 2/13, fumble; J. Webb 1/7; I. Fix 1/8
