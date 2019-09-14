“Maybe Friday the 13th is our lucky day,” Bassett football coach Brandon Johnson said following Friday night’s 23-12 win over William Byrd.
Bassett’s football team may have felt luck was on their side Friday in the team’s home opener, but it didn’t take luck to beat the Terriers. It took a good football team, which the Bengals showed themselves to be.
Bassett got enough offense to sustain a sizable second half lead, and the defense led the rest of the way, forcing two fumbles by the Terriers, coming up with two big fourth down stops, and adding a safety for good measure in the fourth quarter on the way to the 11 point win.
It was the effort by the defense that paced the Bengals. Senior cornerback Dylan Hairfield recovered a fumble in the second quarter, and senior defensive end Austin McDaniel recovered another on the Terriers’ first possession of the second half.
Late in the third quarter, William Byrd marched down the field and had 1st-and-goal from the 5-yard line with Bassett’s lead at nine. The Bengals stopped the Terriers on four straight plays for a goal-line stand to keep the lead at two possessions.
Bassett got another fourth down stop with just under six minutes to play. On the Terriers’s next possession the Bengals got a sack in the endzone for a safety. The defense ended the standout game on an interception by senior Kevon Smith in the endzone.
“I saw every body flying to the ball,” McDaniel said. “There were a couple plays there that were a little iffy but I think, especially with the goal-line stand, we all stayed together, we played as a team. It was a big win I think.”
“That was a defense that I’ve seen all year,” Johnson said. “They fly. If we put together four quarters we may not be 1-2, we may be 2-1 or 3-0. We’re very solid on the defense. We have a lot of guys that just want to get to the football. And if we can just stop beating ourselves on defense we’ll be a very, very good defense.”
Other notes from Friday:
FRIDAY THE 13TH WEIRDNESS
It was a full moon Friday night, which could have explained some of the weird occurrences on the football field.
After going into the second quarter with a 7-0 lead, the Bengals put together a 61-yard drive in six plays that finished with a 5-yard touchdown by Smith. On the ensuing kickoff, William Byrd was flagged for several unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, pushing Bassett’s kickoff to the Terriers 20-yard line.
Ardonit Mehmeti recovered the onside kick, giving the Bengals 1st-and-goal on the 10-yard line. Two plays later Smith found the end zone again from six yards out to put Bassett up 21-0.
“Never in my life have I seen a kickoff from your own 20,” Bassett Head Coach Brandon Johnson said. “I’ve been telling (kicker) Freddi (Lopez) all year, ‘I want you to put one in the end zone.’ He says, ‘Coach I can get this one in the end zone.’ I said, ‘No we want to put that thing on the ground and let’s go get it.’ We work on these situations every day in practice and it showed. We got the bounce, we got the rolls.”
Johnson actually called Friday the 13th lucky for him and the Bengals. He had a nephew born earlier in the day.
“Everything has just been kind of rolling for us today so I told the guys, ‘Man, let’s just keep pounding and good things are going to happen for us.’”
WELCOME HOME
Bassett travelled quite long distances for the first two games on the road, making Friday’s home opener even sweeter. The Week 1 trip to Rustburg totaled more than 150 miles round trip, and last week’s game at Pulaski was nearly 140.
Ed Bassett Stadium was a welcome sight for the Bengals for Week 3. The band led a raucous student section, and the packed stadium never allowed for a quiet moment throughout the four quarters.
“It’s great. I know everybody says it, I hate travelling. It’s the worst thing,” McDaniel said. “Sleeping on the bus, I hate it. But I’m glad to be home now.”
The Bengals gave the home crowd something to cheer early when freshman quarterback Jaricous Hairston hit senior receiver Demetrius Gill with a 73-yard touchdown pass in the opening minute.
“We overcame some things tonight but we started out the gate, I told them we’ve got to get a great start at home,” Johnson said. “I saw a team that was hungry. We’ve been on the road for the last month it feels like and you get to the home field and the guys, there’s just extra excitement.”
PLAYING FOR SOMETHING
Johnson said after the game his team was playing for more than just a win Friday night. The Bengals found out on Thursday that a recent Bassett graduate, who was a staple in the student section last year, was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma.
Johnson said the team was motivated to come out and play hard and get a win in support of their fellow Bengal.
STATS
Smith had 56 yards rushing on 17 carries with two touchdowns. Hairfield added 35 yards rushing. Hairston threw for 105 yards and a touchdown on 4/13 passing.
The Bengals put up 171 total yards of offense, which was five off their season high. The opening touchdown was the just the second time the team has scored all season, after scoring the first TD of 2019 on the final play of the game last week against Pulaski.
“I think we just stayed on our game,” McDaniel said. “We have a game plan that we go in every game with and we just stayed on our game plan. There’s been times in other games that we would just get our minds off of our objectives. This is a game we stayed on our objectives the whole game.”
NEXT WEEK
Bassett will again get to play at home next Friday when they take on Dan River. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
