Carlisle and Life Christian Academy's girls basketball teams traded the lead six times and tied four more in the first quarter of Tuesday's game. But LCA outscored the Chiefs 14-4 in the second quarter, and carried that lead the rest of the way to a 66-41 win at Carlisle School.
The two teams were tied 16-16 at the end of the first quarter, with neither squad taking more than a two point lead in the opening frame. Sophomore Amara Harrell was a huge factor for the Chiefs early, scoring 10 points in the first, six coming from the free throw line. The other three layups from the field were all assisted by Chiefs' senior Daisy Harris.
LCA started to take the lead quickly in the second quarter, taking it's largest lead off of back-to-back rebounds and quick transition buckets to go up 22-16 three minutes into play. The Eagles continued to build a lead from there, going into the break up 30-20.
LCA outrebounded Carlisle 15-5 in the first half, and 29-15 in the game.
Carlisle's best scoring opportunities came from Harrell and Harris on the free throw line, where they combined for 17 points overall. Harrell was 10-for-13 on foul shots, and Harris was 7-for-9.
The Eagles (9-3) went on to outscore Carlisle 36-21 in the second half.
Carlisle had nine steals as a team, and forced 15 Eagles turnovers in total. The Chiefs turned the ball over 19 times.
Tuesday's game was the home opener for Carlisle this season.
Harrell led the Chiefs with 26 points and seven rebounds. The sophomore added three steals. Harris had 11 points and a team-high four assists. Senior Alyson Gammons and sophomore Tay Giles rounded out the scoring with two points each. Giles added three steals and two assists.
Carlisle falls to 1-5 on the year. The Chiefs will return home on Thursday to take on Timberlake Christian (3-4) at 5:30 p.m.
Life Christian Academy 66, Carlisle 41
LCA 16 14 19 17 - 66
CS 16 4 9 12 - 41
Carlisle scoring: A. Harrell 26pts, 7rebs, 3steals; D. Harris 11 points, 4assts, 2rebs; A. Gammons 2pts; T. Giles 2pts, 3steals, 2rebs, 2assts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.