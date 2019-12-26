Coastal Carolina’s football coaches went into the 2019 season wanting to give Magna Vista graduate Jac Hairston more touches. Hairston, a redshirt junior running back for the Chanticleers, had primarly played on special teams the year before, getting just 12 rush attempts for 128 yards.
But CCU co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Newland Isaac knew how impressive Hairston had been in the offseason, and knew the Warrior could be the type of explosive running back who could help the team.
“He’s the one that’s going to really hit it between the tackles, he’s going to be that guy for us,” Isaac said by phone in September. “And if we get him out in space, because he can run, we’ll get him out in space. But he’s been really good between the tackles for us this year so far.”
Hairston impressed fans in Ridgeway for several seasons while leading Magna Vista to back-to-back state championships in 2014 and 2015. But it took him a few years to get going in South Carolina.
This year he had a career season, with 79 rushing attempts for 360 yards and six touchdowns.
“We went into the season and wanted to get Jac a lot more touches and a lot more playing time,” Isaac said. “The first game it didn’t really work out... So it was more readjusting saying, ‘I’ve got to do more to get Jac in the game. Jac’s earned it, he deserves it.’ It was nothing that he didn’t do or did to get it, it was just me trying to force it and get him in there like I should have done the first game.”
Hairston is solely focused on running back and special teams with the Chanticleers, after starting his career on defense. Isaac said he’s one of the team’s “better guys” on special teams. He was a starter on the punt and punt return teams.
“He’s one of the main guys that we’re trying to get to block punts, and he’s a back up on our kick-off team, just because of his speed and getting down field,” Isaac said.
Isaac just finished his second season at CCU, starting at the school in February 2018. The Chanticleers finished the season 5-7. In two years since the coach has known Hairston, he said he’s seen the former Warrior grow up both on and off the field.
“When I first got here he kind of struggled as far as learning the offense,” Isaac said. “So I’ve seen him grow there. Now he’s at the point now where he’s teaching the young guys. So I’ve seen him grow as far as that. Just maturity-wise off the field too. He’s grown up a lot. He has kids, and those kids basically forced him to kind of grow up, and it’s been really, really good for us because now he’s been really more locked in as far as knowing his assignments football-wise and getting his work done as far as the classroom. He’s matured a lot since I’ve met him.”
Hairston is still the workhorse he was with the Warriors, but he also plays the role of comic relief with his team, which helps his teammates stay calm in tough moments.
“He is the put his head down and goes to work kind of kid, but Jac is far from quiet,” Isaac said. “He’s the comedian in my room. He’s the one that keeps us going, keeps us laughing. He’s always got a joke. So he is far, far from quiet. I want to make sure we put that out in the paper too. There is nothing quiet about Jac.
“The moment is never going to be too big. He’s always going to have a joke, he’s always going to have a smile on this face. He’s that kind of kid. Jac is probably one of the best kids I’ve ever been around off the field. There is never any concerns as far as classroom, grades, off the field anything like that. There’s never any of that stuff with Jac. He kind of just goes hard, does what he’s supposed to do and just keeps everybody relaxed and calm around him. He’s a great, great kid to have around.“
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
