In this Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch holds the championship trophy after Game 7 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Los Angeles. Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for the entire season Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, and the team was fined $5 million for sign-stealing by the team in 2017 and 2018 season.