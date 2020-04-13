I bought a trampoline.
I was sitting in my backyard last weekend working from home, and I saw the kids next door jumping on their trampoline, having the time of their lives, and I thought “I wonder if it would wake them up if I snuck into their yard and jumped on that tonight while they’re asleep?”
Then I thought that’d be creepy, so I thought “I wonder if I could ask to jump with them?”
Then I thought that’d also be creepy, and also poor social distancing… and also creepy.
So I got all my Amazon gift cards I never spent from the last two Christmases, and I bought a trampoline.
Granted, I bought a small, indoor trampoline, which isn’t quite as fun but is still, to this point, the greatest purchase of my life.
I had a trampoline in my backyard from the time I was about 7 until my parents threw it in the trash without asking my permission while I was away at college. Literally 90 percent of my childhood memories have something to do with that first trampoline. So many memories on that thing.
So many broken teeth on that thing.
One time when I was about 10 and my brother was about 3 he got on it with me and my friends and we bounced him so high he did a backflip off of it, and when he got up he had grass stains on his forehead.
Many times my friends and I narrowly avoided getting hurt by moving the basketball goal beside the trampoline and having dunk contests.
Many other times we narrowly avoided getting hurt by moving the trampoline next to the house and jumping off of the deck onto it.
On my 13th birthday we tried to “set a world record” by seeing how many people we could have jumping on it at once. If anyone from the Guinness World Records book is reading this, the number was 27 teenagers.
So anyways, it was very exciting for me to re-live my childhood and buy my own brand new trampoline, even if it is a mini one. Like so many people, I’m sure, I’ve been going insane the last few weeks sitting in the house. I’m naturally very hyper and working from home, not having the YMCA to go to, or not being able to really go and do much of anything, I’m truly almost to the point where I’m about to start doing cartwheels in the kitchen again.
(Not that I’m complaining about the current situation we live in. My inability to go and do things is a small price to pay and I’ll gladly do it to keep people safe and healthy.)
So that’s why I bought a trampoline, and have been jumping on it nonstop. It’s a great workout tool because I can jump and still do my two favorite things: watch Netflix and scroll through Twitter on my phone. Also, there are YouTube videos of trampoline workout classes you can take, and they’re honestly much more fun than any other YouTube workout I’ve ever tried to do.
Also, I’m happy to report, in four days there have only been two very minor trampoline related injuries. The first was I think I pulled something in my shoulder. I’m fine, it’s better now. I was back jumping in no time. No need to put me on the 10-day injured list.
The second was, the trampoline was sitting in my living room, so of course I took a big jump on it to cross to the other side and didn’t know my cat was laying underneath it.
He was fine, just a bit offended.
So that’s what I’ve been doing during my quarantine with no sports. If you’re looking for ways to pass the time, I reached out to some friends on Facebook and Twitter for their own in-home workout suggestions. Here’s some of what I heard back:
- “Squats with my dog.” – This was accompanied by a video of her holding her dog and doing squats. This is obviously a lot easier to pull off with a beagle than a Great Dane.
- “Aside from our usual gym routines, my parents and I have dusted off our Wii and been using that to play some of our old ‘fitness’ games.”
- “I got tagged in that ten push ups Instagram challenge and have been sadly out of shape and cannot do ten push ups so now I am doing 3-5 push ups every time I change rooms.”
- “I get up and do squats when I’m annoyed at my job.”
- “I just cleaned the ceiling fan. Got my stretching in!”
- “When I realized Planet Fitness was closing I bought a Peloton bike and am LOVING it! My dog and I also take daily walks on the Dick and Willie section near the Sports Complex! Loving having a more flexible schedule to spend time working out.”
- “Learning TikTok dances.”
- “‘Stretches for women over 50’ on YouTube! I am not the only old lady out there, and thank God I have furniture to help me keep my balance.”
- “Bike rides on a back road behind my apartment. Also, very lightly attempting to stick to a core workout involving jumping jacks, squats and push-ups. Yeaaahhhh that last one lasted like twice.”
- “Working out with my kids. Using them as weights or using our garage gym.”
- “Running, dog walks, at home workouts and lootttsss of eating to exercise my stomach.”
- “My boyfriend and I use a deck of cards and assign a workout to each suit, then do the number of workouts on the card (5 of diamonds = 5 pushups) and work through the deck.”
- “Going for walks around the neighborhood and I let my 2-year-old son choose if we go left, right, straight, or turn around at intersections. It can lead to some lengthy walks.”
I hope you all are also finding fun ways to stay active. We’ll get through this, and sports will be back before you know it. I’m personally very much looking forward to jumping my way through Sunday Night Baseball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.