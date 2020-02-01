I don't think it's wrong to say that a Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers doesn't exactly bring out a lot of diehard fans of either team among people in Southern Virginia. I can say with certainty I've never seen a car around here with a sticker of either team's logo. I did see a guy at the YMCA the other day wearing a 49ers hoodie, and I think I played softball once with a girl who liked the Chiefs. Other than that, though, fans of either team are few and far between around here.
On one hand, that can make watching the game more fun. You can root for people at your Super Bowl party to all be vegetarians (more wings for you!). You can root for J.Lo and Shakira to bring out Pitbull as a surprise guest during the halftime show (we all are). Or you can root for good commercials and finding out what the heck that RIP Mr. Peanut ad was all about. (That was weird.)
Or, you can really dig deep and choose a team to root for. That's why I'm here. While I would never tell you how you should pick your sports fandom (unless you're a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, in which case I would politely tell you... you're wrong) I'm going to lay out some facts about both teams and let you make the decision for yourself.
Underdog status
I’m going to be honest. I don’t really have a favorite NFL team. I’m not a diehard for anyone, I don’t bleed (insert team colors here). Truly I like whoever is going to get my fantasy team a win that week.
I guess I have one team that I root for more than any other and I could call my favorite, but that team hasn’t shuffled their way to a Super Bowl win since four years before I was born. They haven’t even been to the Super Bowl since before Brian Urlacher had hair.
However, I’m a fan of some very bad sports franchises, and so I typically always root for the underdogs. If I turn on any random sporting event, I’m usually always going to be hoping the little guy wins.
So who is the underdog in Super Bowl 54?
Well, both teams won their divisions this year. The 49ers are currently 13-3, while the Chiefs are 12-4.
How about all-time? The 49ers have five NFL championships, whereas the Chiefs only have one. But, if you look at the last 10 years, the Chiefs have had just two losing seasons, and made the playoffs the last five seasons. The 49ers, on the other hand, have struggled over the last decade. Before this season, they’ve only made the playoffs three times since 2011, and won six or fewer games in four of those seasons, including going 4-12 last year.
Virginia connections
Virginia Tech football fans will probably gravitate towards the Chiefs this weekend. After all, Chiefs starting cornerbacker Kendall Fuller is from the famed Fuller family that produced four NFL players, all of whom suited up for the Hokies.
Beyond Fuller, though, there aren’t too many Virginia connections in the Super Bowl. Chiefs defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi is from Virginia Beach, and San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Justin Skule is from the Fairfax area.
UVA fans don’t have much to watch for this week. Juan Thornhill, from Altavista and an All-ACC selection for the Hoos in 2018, is currently on injured reserve with the Chiefs. Tim Harris, a Richmond native and a sixth round draft pick out of UVA last year, is also on injured reserve with the 49ers.
Celebrity fans
If you’re trying to decide what team to root for, it’s important to look at what celebrities root for each team, and then choose which of those celebrities you would like to be best friends with. That way, should you ever get the opportunity to become best friends with that celebrity you automatically have something in common!
The Chiefs celebrity fans include a host of funny guys, including Rob Riggle, Jason Sudeikis and everyone’s favorite babyface, Paul Rudd. Yes, that ageless wonder Paul Rudd, best known for playing Josh the stepbrother on Clueless (that is his most famous role, I won’t hear any arguments to the contrary) is such a big Chiefs fan he attended the AFC Championship and hung out with the team in the locker room afterwards.
Also, Brad Pitt is apparently a Chiefs fan, but really he pales in comparison to Rudd, let’s be honest.
Surprisingly, Kansas City has more celeb fans, but the 49ers pack way more punch. Huey Lewis is a 49ers fan! And if Lewis and The News can will San Francisco to a Super Bowl win it would truly be from… the power of love.
I regret nothing with that joke.
Other 49ers fans include Rob Schneider, Jennifer Garner, and Danny Glover. But the most important 49ers fan is Andy Samberg, and I say that because Andy Samberg is my favorite actor and probably in my top 10 favorite people on planet earth.
Other likeable factors
A good reason to root for the Chiefs is the Chiefs are coached by Andy Reid, best known for being terrible with clock management, not winning a Super Bowl with Donovan McNabb as his quarterback with the Philadelphia Eagles, and wearing a lot of Hawaiian shirt.
If I’m being honest, Andy Reid is straight up adorable. He’s what I imagine Santa Claus looks like on the other 364 days of the year.
But he’s not Santa Claus.
Right?
No, he can’t be Santa Claus because the NFL season runs through December so there’s no way he could coach and also have time to go to all the malls to hear what kids want for Christmas.
The 49ers have a cool coaching story of their own. San Francisco assistant Katie Sowers is not only the first female to ever coach in the Super Bowl, she’s the first female to ever coach in the NFL. I know a woman who know nothing about football and has never watched a full game in her life, but she saw Sowers’s Microsoft commercials and is now excited to watch the game Sunday because of her! I think that’s super cool.
So who ya going to root for? It’s tough, I know. But hopefully now you’re a bit closer than you were.
And if anything, we can all root for a better game than last year, and hopefully an appearance from Mr. 305 in the actual 305.
The Super Bowl will kick off from Miami Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.