My first sports memory was when I was five years old and my dad told me I was going to play tee-ball.
He was the coach of my team, the Vinton Cubs. I asked him who the Cubs were and he told me they were a real Major League Baseball team, so I thought me playing for the tee-ball Cubs meant that I was in the Chicago team’s farm system and I would eventually make it up to playing for the big league squad.
I became obsessed and wanted to know everything there was to know about my “future” team. I would watch games on WGN every afternoon, and eventually I adopted the habit of hopping out of the batter’s box every time I hit the ball really far, just like my favorite player, Sammy Sosa.
I was 8 years old during the historic summer of 1998, the season which was the subject of ESPN’s most recent 30 For 30 titled “Long Gone Summer.” That was the year Sosa and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire both chased MLB’s single season home run record that had previously stood for more than 30 years. Both players ended up breaking Roger Maris’s record of 61 homers, but McGwire came out on top with 70 at the end of season. It was definitely the most fun summer of baseball probably in my lifetime, at least from a national news standpoint.
The documentary was fine. It was fun to watch the old highlights and was good nostalgia, though it was a little more one-sided toward McGwire than I expected. (See previous notes about me being a Cubs fan, so maybe I’m biased.) It also glossed over later issues with Sosa and McGwire in regards to their alleged use of performance enhancing drugs, and why neither player is in the MLB Hall of Fame. Sosa talked a bit about why he’s been shunned by the Cubs and not invited back to Wrigley Field in more than a decade, but no one from the team commented. The question of PEDs was asked of both superstars in recent interviews used for the film, but not of anyone higher up in Major League Baseball.
What the documentary mostly showed me is how much Major League Baseball has continuously disrespected the people who make the sport what it is. The Cubs made the playoffs in 1998 basically on the back of Sosa and rookie ace Kerry Wood. I’m a Cubs fan and I can’t even name another player on that team off the top of my head. Sammy was the biggest non-basketball star in Chicago for more than a decade, and the team refuses to acknowledge his existence, much less any of his major accomplishments. He was Cubs baseball in the 90s. He was the reason they were, for a time anyway, no longer just “lovable losers.”
Every time PEDs and steroids were brought up in the 30 For 30 film, McGwire was quick to point out everything he took was, in his words, legal at the time. Stuff he claimed to have picked up at GNC. And noticeably absent from the film was Bud Selig, who was commissioner of MLB at the time and saw his league grow exponentially thanks to superstars like McGwire and Sosa and Barry Bonds a few years later. Selig turned a blind-eye to steroid use when it suited him and helped his league make tons of money, and then threw those same superstars under the bus years later and let them become the pariahs.
Now, if you’re wondering who among the group of McGwire, Bonds, Sosa, and Selig is currently in the MLB Hall of Fame, I’ll tell you it’s not any of the players.
MLB is doing the same thing right now. The players and owners have been battling back-and-forth for weeks about how to return to play after the season was postponed due to the coronavirus. The players desperately want to play baseball again, as long as it’s safe. They want to play as close to a full season as possible, offering several plans of more than 100 game seasons, and they want to be paid appropriately for those games.
But the owners are content with low-balling the players, only giving them about 30 percent of their salaries, while simultaneously running a campaign to make it seem like the players are the reason a season is being held up. It’s becoming more apparent the owners and league are going to end up forcing teams to play a 48 or 50 game season, and they’ll no doubt spin it as they had to force it because the players were being unreasonable.
Kids in the 90s grew up idolizing Sammy Sosa, Mark McGuire. Kids in the 2000s idolized Barry Bonds. Kids today idolize Mike Trout, Kris Bryant, Mookie Betts, and Javy Baez. I would be willing to bet no kid has ever fallen in love with baseball because of Bud Selig or current commissioner Rob Manfred or their favorite teams’ owners. No one outside of those owners’ families, anyway.
Sunday’s 30 For 30 was a bunch of highlights with not much mention of anything else regarding baseball’s issues at the time those highlights were being made. McGwire and Sosa and MLB’s superstars can be celebrated for what they did on the field, but those players also take all the blame for everything else wrong with the sport. That’s the way those at the top of baseball want it to be, and it’s a system that’s clearly worked in their favor for decades.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
