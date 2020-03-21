It’s been a few weeks since the end of the high school basketball season, with several local athletes being named to postseason awards lists.
Carlisle junior Jayson Fain was named second team all-state for the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association Division III, it was announced this week. Fain averaged 13.9 points, 6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game for the Chiefs this season. He was also named First Team All-Virginia Independent Conference this season.
In the Piedmont District, Martinsville senior Troy Brandon was named PD boys basketball player of the year. Brandon led the Bulldogs to a PD tournament title, and an appearance in the Region 2C semifinals. Brandon was also named First Team All-Region 2C.
Magna Vista sophomore Ta’Nashia Hairston was named PD girls basketball player of the year after leading the Warriors to an unbeaten PD regular season and a district tournament title. Hairston was also named First Team All-Region 2C.
Martinsville put four players in all on the All-PD first team, two on the boys list, and two on the girls. Jahiem Niblett was also named First Team All-PD boys, and Nakieyah Hairston and C’Aira Valentine were named to the girls first team. Hairston was also named First Team All-Region 2C, and Niblett and Valentine were named second team all-region.
Patrick County junior Sierra Hubbard and Magna Vista senior Ja’Liah Hairston were also named to the first team all-PD girls list. Hubbard was also named First Team All-Region 2C.
Magna Vista junior Courdae Gravely was named boys basketball First Team All-PD and First Team All-Region 3D for the second straight season.
Carlisle senior Daisy Harris and sophomore Amara Harrell were named girls basketball First Team All-Blue Ridge Conference.
Postseason awards were voted on by the coaches in the respective districts, conferences, and regions.
Other all-district, all-conference, and all-region selections are listed below:
(Editor’s Note: This list is not complete.)
Carlisle
Jayson Fain – Second Team All-VISAA Division III, First Team All- Virginia Independent Conference
Daisy Harris – First Team All-Blue Ridge Conference
Amara Harrell – First Team All-Blue Ridge Conference
Trey Carter – Second Team All-Virginia Independent Conference
Ryan Holliday – Second Team All- Virginia Independent Conference
Magna Vista
TaNashia Hairston – First Team All-Region 3D, Piedmont District Player of the Year, First Team All-Piedmont District
Courdae Gravely – First Team All-Region 3D, First Team All-Piedmont District
Tavin Hairston – All-Region 3D Honorable Mention, Second Team All-Piedmont District
Spencer Hairston - All-Region 3D Honorable Mention, Second Team All-Piedmont District
Ja’Liah Wilson – All-Region 3D Honorable Mention, First Team All-Piedmont District
MacKenzie Hairston – All-Region 3D Honorable Mention
Tyler Johnson - All-Piedmont District Honorable Mention
Martinsville
Troy Brandon – Piedmont District Player of the Year, First Team All-Piedmont District, First Team All-Region 2C
NaKieyah Hairston – First Team All-Region 2C, First Team All-Piedmont District
Jahiem Niblett – First Team All-Piedmont District, Second Team All-Region 2C
C’Aira Valentine – Second Team All-Region 2C, First Team All-Piedmont District
Patrick County
Sierra Hubbard – First Team All-Region 2C, First Team All-Piedmont District
Bassett
Dominic Gill – Second Team All-Piedmont District
Jaxon Ford - All-Piedmont District Honorable Mention
Darius Hairston - All-Piedmont District Honorable Mention
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.