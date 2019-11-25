Carlisle boys basketball
Last season: 17-10, lost in VISAA Division III state quarterfinals
Returning players: 4
Roster breakdown: 2 seniors, 7 juniors, 1 sophomore
Players to watch:
- Junior Jayson Fain (10 ppg, 5 rpg last season)
"He's a 6'5 wing. He really can do a lot of great things," said Carlisle coach Brandon Smith. "He can play the 1, 2, 3, or 4. He defends multiple positions."
- Junior Dre Grubb (7.7 ppg last season)
"He has really had a whole change of his work ethic and attitude and wanting to be a great basketball player," Smith said. "He's been shooting the ball really well so he's definitely one to watch."
- Senior Landon Wagoner (6-foot-7; 3 ppg, 4.5 rpg last season)
- Senior Trey Carter (10.4 ppg, 8 rpg last season; committed to play baseball at Florida State)
"Landon Wagoner, Trey Carter, our guys in the middle, definitively be on the lookout for them. Those guys do a lot of the dirty work for us," Smith said.
What to know:
Carlisle returns just four players off of last year's squad that reached the state quarterfinals, but they add to the mix a host of transfers to help even out the team and give more depth than in year's past.
Head coach Brandon Smith has seen great work ethic in practice and has a team full of players who love to be in the gym, be competitive, and get better.
"I think each year since I've been here it's getting better and better and that's a very positive thing," Smith said. "So if we can continue to just stay after it at practice and at games then we'll be fine."
Of the four returners - juniors Jayson Fain and Dre Grubb, and seniors Landon Wagoner and Trey Carter - three were consistent starters last season, while the other was the sixth man, meaning all have significant experience playing at a high level, which Smith called "a big plus."
As for the newcomers, Smith said they've done a great job of coming in and building the relationship with the older players, and though the team had a quick turnaround to build chemistry, it's there now.
Here's what Smith, Fain, Grubb, Wagoner, and Carter had to say about the upcoming season:
Smith: "What I see so far is I think we're going to be better defensively. We have a real athletic group so I think we're going to be able to press a little bit more than we did last year. Every year we kind of look to be that team to kind of press and then to kind of play fast but sometimes we didn't have all the pieces to be able to press the way we want to but I think this year we'll be able to.
"Ryan Holiday, he's a kid who plays with a lot of heart. Plays with a chip on his shoulders, and we kind of need that. And he can also score and he defends well.
"Isaiah Eggleston, a 6'7 kid. He's young, a little bit inexperienced as far as the varsity level but I'm looking to see a lot of great things out of him.
"Kevin Stuart, he's going to kind of back up Dre Grubb at the point guard position. Really a great on-ball defender. I'd like to see him get a little bit better at some things as far as the point guard position but I think he'll be fine.
"Kendrick Davis is up from JV. Bryce Cox is coming off of an injury but he'll be back and he'll be a really good player for us when he gets back. We're looking forward to getting him back. Tyron Henry, he's a kid as well that's new. He's a little bit inexperienced as well but he's got a lot of potential.
"Their athleticism is helping with our rebounding. I think we control the boards. Rebounding we've been pretty much happy with. Defensive rebounds we're going to continue to work on that.
"I think we're going to be stronger also with shooting the ball. We've got a lot of guys that can really shoot it. We've got a lot of different threats.
"I think everybody has an opportunity to be successful. I think on any given night it might not be the same person who's going to be the man and I think that's going to cause matchup problems for the teams."
Grubb: "It's going pretty good. The new guys, they've been working hard and everything. It's been a pretty good process so far.
"Last year definitely helped a lot with having (departed seniors) Bryce (Hall) and Moses (Nuangki) and all of them and looking up to them... it's really just filling in for them and doing what they did last year.
"We need to be focused, take accountability, hold each other accountable and everything and just play hard... We really had to step up this year and be more vocal for the team to let the new players know what's going on and how we do things here at Carlisle.
"Ryan, Isaiah, KJ, Bryce, they can shoot the ball really well and then I feel like defensively, if we move and talk a lot our defense can be a strong suit for us."
Wagoner: "We've just got to keep working hard every day... got to just keep moving forward. Can't look back and what we have done for the first two games. Just got to keep moving forward.
"We've just got to work on getting it down low a little bit more and when I do get the opportunity to get it down low, finish.
"(The new players) they've got a little bit to work on but they came in looking pretty good. Couple defensive players, really good shooters, and hustle players, so that'll help out a lot too.
"I'm just taking all of it in honestly. Our season as a whole you take a lot of learning experiences from all the wins and losses and we all have experience from going to states here so just really knowing what it takes to go there and how to get there.
"We do have really good shooters, so if there's open shots take them and just really move the ball and keep it at our pace instead of getting into the other team's pace."
Carter: "I think this team is probably a little bit better than last year's team because if you go to the bench we have more depth than last year's team.
"I see in a couple of them that they push each other, they fight. Last year's team we didn't have that type of bench.
"The strength is probably going to be in transition because we're probably going to be faster than most teams so that's probably going to help us a lot.
"We just have to come out the first quarter like we're losing."
Fain: "I feel like as we get back in the gym and practice and stuff and fix some minor mistakes, the beginning of the season we're not really worried about for now. We just build off of it. We didn't really execute too well in our first two games so we just carry that with us the rest of the season.
"Being in a new role and having to learn how to take it on, they've been trying to push me to be a bigger leader. Bigger than last year and show some of the new guys the stuff that we have to do to get where we want to be throughout the season.
"Throughout the summer we played in a couple of team camps so some of us got a chance to play with each other. We're still learning, trying to get better.
"I feel like we can shoot the ball really well, and defense.
"Just coming in, working hard, having a good attitude about it all. Remaining focused, keeping the intensity up in practice... Just working hard every day."
