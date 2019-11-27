Carlisle girls basketball
Last season: 17-6, lost in VISAA Division III state semifinals
Returning players: 2
Roster breakdown: 3 seniors, 1 junior, 4 sophomores, 2 freshmen
Players to watch:
- Senior Daisy Harris (11.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 6.5 spg, last season)
“She’s our senior, she’s been playing for four years on varsity, she’s going to have be like a coach on the floor for us,” said Carlisle coach Bill Adkins. “She’s taken responsibility well. I’m proud of her. I think she’s going to do a great job for us this year.”
- Sophomore Amara Harrell (13.8 ppg, 4 apg, 4.7 spg last season)
What to know:
It’ll be a new look Carlisle squad for the Chiefs’ girls basketball team this season. Carlisle returns just two players off of last year’s team that reached the state semifinals for a fifth straight season.
The Chiefs will also have a new coach leading the way, with Bill Adkins taking over for Mancino Craighead, who resigned from his position earlier this year to take a new job away from teaching and spend more time with his family. Adkins had been an assistant coach for the girls team for 15 years, and has filled in as head coach some for Craighead in the past.
After losing two seniors and four additional players off of last year’s squad, the Chiefs were at risk of not having enough to field a team this season, so Adkins, returning senior Daisy Harris, and returning sophomore Amara Harrell recruited volleyball and soccer players Alyson Gammons and Amelia Monroe, and field hockey player Lynden Gilstrap, as well as others to play this season. While Adkins admits he’s having to spend time teaching the game of basketball to the new players, their athleticism has meant they’re picking up on it quick.
“I feel like it’s going good. The girls are fast learners. Before we didn’t have a team so I’m really excited we got them all out,” Harris said. “The majority of them play other sports like soccer and field hockey. Their main sport is not basketball but they came out for us, me and Amara especially, and they’re putting in the work, and I appreciate that so much from them.
“I have to help explain stuff to them because they’re not basketball players, they don’t know rules and positions so me and Amara have to explain and show them how it’s done. That’s the hardest part I think is playing our spot and explaining it to them, but we’re getting used to it and they’re learning quick so it helps.”
“It’s really fun being able to teach what I know to help them,” Harrell said. “They’re listening. It’s not like they don’t know what they’re doing at all. They have the skills so it’s pretty easy.”
As one of the most veteran players a season ago, Harris is used to taking on a leadership role. For Harrell, though, it’s been a learning experience.
“It’s not much different than just being a player on the team, you just have to be more vocal,” Harrell said.
“They’re both doing great. They’re my captains,’ Adkins said of Harris and Harrell. “I will tell them, ‘All right let’s do layups, let’s do our pregame warmup now’ to show the girls what we’re going to do and I pretty much a lot of times will leave it up to Daisy and Amara and they’ll show them what to do.”
Here’s what Adkins, Harris, and Harrell had to say about the upcoming season:
Adkins: "We’re learning. We’re going to still do the same thing we’ve always done. I’ve helped here for 15 years and we’ve always pretty much played the same way and we’re going to try to play the same way again. That’s just the way we like to play.
"They’re athletic, they’re quick. I think they’ll fit right in with what we like to do. They’re learning, they’re enjoying it so we’ll see how it goes… We’ll start trying to build for the future and get better for next year.
"They have been picking up on it real well. I’ve been really pleased. We’re working on trying to run our press and learn offenses and they’re just trying to learn the game. But they’re picking up on it really well.
"We’ve got a tough schedule in November and December playing a bunch of public schools… but I think when we get to conference play we’re going to be O.K. playing with Daisy and Amara and these girls get acclimated. I think by January and February we’ll be O.K."
Harrell: "I think it’s going to be a fun season. Of course we want to win games but just have fun."
Harris: "I would at least like to make it to the conference tournament. I think that’ll be a good goal for us because I feel like we can win it if we keep working hard and trying and stuff. So I think our main goal will just be making it to the conference tournament. And just have fun because this is my last year and I just wanted to have a team and having a team is like amazing to me so I think that was just one goal that we already accomplished so let’s just try for something a little better."
